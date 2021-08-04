UrduPoint.com

Syrian Olympic Table Tennis Player, 12, To Get China Training

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 08:50 AM

Syrian Olympic table tennis player, 12, to get China training

Tokyo, Aug 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Syrian table tennis player Hend Zaza, the youngest athlete at the Tokyo Olympics at just 12, has been invited by China to learn from the undisputed masters of the sport, Chinese media says.

Zaza, who shot to fame overnight in her war-torn country last year by qualifying for Tokyo, was well beaten 4-0 by Austria's Liu Jia in the preliminary stage.

That brought her Olympics to an early end, but now Zaza looks like she will be heading to China -- who have won men's and women's singles gold so far in Tokyo -- as early as next month for training.

Zaza was invited by the Chinese Olympic Committee, the country's state broadcaster CCTV said, quoting her as saying: "I look forward to training abroad so that I can make continuous progress and realise my championship dream.

"Of course, first of all, I hope to reach the level of Chinese players. My dream is to be as strong as Chinese players and I look forward to going to China and receiving the same training as them." Zaza had to overcome serious adversity to reach the Olympics, where she carried the Syrian flag in the opening ceremony.

Syria's civil war has killed around 500,000 people, displaced millions, and ravaged infrastructure since it started in 2011 with the repression of anti-government protests.

"The conditions where I trained in Syria were a very hard thing to me, I wished for a different floor. We didn't have such tables nor such preparations," Zaza said previously.

Zaza was the youngest Olympian since 11-year-old Romanian Beatrice Hustiu competed in figure skating at the 1968 Winter Olympics.

Related Topics

Tennis Syria China Tokyo Progress Same Austria Women Gold Olympics Media All From Million

Recent Stories

IDB announces activation of &#039;Monitoring and S ..

IDB announces activation of &#039;Monitoring and Self-evaluation Programme&#039; ..

9 hours ago
 Chief of Staff meets Saudi counterpart

Chief of Staff meets Saudi counterpart

9 hours ago
 UAE among first countries of the world to receive ..

UAE among first countries of the world to receive Sotrovimab medicine for treatm ..

9 hours ago
 UNSC Strongly Condemns Attack on UN Compound in Af ..

UNSC Strongly Condemns Attack on UN Compound in Afghanistan's Herat - Statement

8 hours ago
 Sports enhance capabilities to face challenges: Pr ..

Sports enhance capabilities to face challenges: President

8 hours ago
 Senegal man detained for taking girlfriend's exams ..

Senegal man detained for taking girlfriend's exams, dressed as woman

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.