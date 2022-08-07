Szomdics strikes as Blackburn make it two from two at Swansea

London, Aug 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Sammie Szmodics' debut goal helped send Blackburn Rovers top of English football's second-tier Championship with a 3-0 win at Swansea on Saturday.

Szmodics, who arrived at Rovers from Peterborough, was joined on the scoresheet by Ben Brereton Diaz and Lewis Travis.

Blackburn are the only Championship side to boast a perfect record of two wins from their opening two matches.

"The performance was very high class tactically," said Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson.

"We worked on this game all week and the way the players controlled the game out of possession against a very good and dangerous team with the ball was very pleasing." Rovers lead the table ahead of promoted Sunderland, who were made to work hard in a 3-2 win over Bristol City.

On-loan Everton striker Ellis Simms scored two goals on his debut for Sunderland either side of strikes from the Bristol City pair of Andreas Weimann and Chris Martin.

Ross Stewart, however, gave visitors Sunderland the winner with 18 minutes from time.

"I thought Ellis and Ross were absolutely outstanding, never giving Bristol's back-three a moment's peace," said Sunderland manager Alex Neil.

Norwich, relegated from the Premier League last season, were again left waiting for a first win on their return to the Championship following a 1-1 draw at home to promoted Wigan.

James McClean capitalised on Ben Gibson's mistake to give Wigan the lead, with the Canaries not at their best again after the 1-0 opening-weekend loss at Cardiff.

Max Aarons salvaged a point for Norwich just after the hour mark.

Burnley were also held to a draw, 1-1 by Luton, with Vincent Kompany's men grateful for an equaliser from Josh Brownhill after Dan Potts had given the visitors an early lead.

Queens Park Rangers survived a second-half fightback from Middlesbrough to win 3-2 at Loftus Road, with Chris Willock, Jimmy Dunne and Lyndon Dykes all on target for the home side before half-time.

But Matt Crooks and Marcus Forss cut the deficit for Boro, who had Darragh Lenihan sent off in stoppage time.

Sheffield United moved up to sixth place with a 2-0 win at home to Millwall thanks to first-half goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge.

Tom Ince followed up with a goal after Shane Long's penalty as Reading defeated Cardiff 2-1 despite falling behind to an early effort from Callum O'Dowda.

Harry Clarke and Jacob Brown secured Stoke's 2-0 win over Blackpool while Preston played out a goalless draw at home to Hull.