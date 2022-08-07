UrduPoint.com

Szomdics Strikes As Blackburn Make It Two From Two At Swansea

Muhammad Rameez Published August 07, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Szomdics strikes as Blackburn make it two from two at Swansea

London, Aug 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Sammie Szmodics' debut goal helped send Blackburn Rovers top of English football's second-tier Championship with a 3-0 win at Swansea on Saturday.

Szmodics, who arrived at Rovers from Peterborough, was joined on the scoresheet by Ben Brereton Diaz and Lewis Travis.

Blackburn are the only Championship side to boast a perfect record of two wins from their opening two matches.

"The performance was very high class tactically," said Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson.

"We worked on this game all week and the way the players controlled the game out of possession against a very good and dangerous team with the ball was very pleasing." Rovers lead the table ahead of promoted Sunderland, who were made to work hard in a 3-2 win over Bristol City.

On-loan Everton striker Ellis Simms scored two goals on his debut for Sunderland either side of strikes from the Bristol City pair of Andreas Weimann and Chris Martin.

Ross Stewart, however, gave visitors Sunderland the winner with 18 minutes from time.

"I thought Ellis and Ross were absolutely outstanding, never giving Bristol's back-three a moment's peace," said Sunderland manager Alex Neil.

Norwich, relegated from the Premier League last season, were again left waiting for a first win on their return to the Championship following a 1-1 draw at home to promoted Wigan.

James McClean capitalised on Ben Gibson's mistake to give Wigan the lead, with the Canaries not at their best again after the 1-0 opening-weekend loss at Cardiff.

Max Aarons salvaged a point for Norwich just after the hour mark.

Burnley were also held to a draw, 1-1 by Luton, with Vincent Kompany's men grateful for an equaliser from Josh Brownhill after Dan Potts had given the visitors an early lead.

Queens Park Rangers survived a second-half fightback from Middlesbrough to win 3-2 at Loftus Road, with Chris Willock, Jimmy Dunne and Lyndon Dykes all on target for the home side before half-time.

But Matt Crooks and Marcus Forss cut the deficit for Boro, who had Darragh Lenihan sent off in stoppage time.

Sheffield United moved up to sixth place with a 2-0 win at home to Millwall thanks to first-half goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge.

Tom Ince followed up with a goal after Shane Long's penalty as Reading defeated Cardiff 2-1 despite falling behind to an early effort from Callum O'Dowda.

Harry Clarke and Jacob Brown secured Stoke's 2-0 win over Blackpool while Preston played out a goalless draw at home to Hull.

Related Topics

Football Rangers Road Peterborough Sunderland Bristol Swansea Reading Middlesbrough Blackpool Norwich Luton Stoke Cardiff Lead All From Best Top Premier League

Recent Stories

Four killed, two injured in attack on Liaqat MPA

Four killed, two injured in attack on Liaqat MPA

28 minutes ago
 LEA's, Police staged 'Flag March' following Youm-e ..

LEA's, Police staged 'Flag March' following Youm-e-Ashura

29 minutes ago
 Rawlakot Hawks takes trophy tour at Centaurus

Rawlakot Hawks takes trophy tour at Centaurus

29 minutes ago
 RugbyU: 2022 Rugby Championship at a glance

RugbyU: 2022 Rugby Championship at a glance

29 minutes ago
 Fraser-Pryce runs fastest women's 100m of year in ..

Fraser-Pryce runs fastest women's 100m of year in Silesia Diamond League

29 minutes ago
 President Biden tests negative after second bout o ..

President Biden tests negative after second bout of Covid-19

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.