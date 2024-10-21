Open Menu

T-20 Blind Cricket Super League From Tuesday

Muhammad Rameez Published October 21, 2024 | 04:10 PM

T-20 Blind Cricket Super League from Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The 8th edition of PBCC T-20 Blind cricket Super League (Season 2024-25) is set to take place in Bahawalpur from October 22 to 28.

Organised by the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC), this event serves as a platform to showcase the remarkable talent of visually impaired cricketers from across the country.

Four provincial teams - Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan comprising of the best players of Pakistan Blind Cricket will compete for the coveted title.

The tournament will kick off on Tuesday at the Dring Stadium Bahawalpur. The opening ceremony of the said tournament is scheduled to take place at 11am at the same venue.

Fuad Hashim Rabbani, Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab has consented to be Chief Guest on the occasion.

