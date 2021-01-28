UrduPoint.com
T-20 Cricket Cup In Dera Begins

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The most awaited T-20 cricket Cup got under way here at Ratta Kulachi Cricket Stadium, Dera Ismail Khan, here on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner Dera Sameer Hussain Laghari was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Twenty20 Cricket Cup wherein hundreds of cricketing fans turned up at the colourful opening ceremony.

Regional sports Officer Razi Ullah Khan Betani along with the Secretary Organizing Committee Bakht Ameer, former cricketers, players and spectators were also present.

A total of 56 teams from across Dera District are taking part in the prominent Dera Twenty20 Cricket Cup.

The 12 senior teams had already qualified for the next round out of the local round while out of remaining 44 teams, eight teams would qualify for the next round.

All the matches would be played at Ratta Kulachi and the final of the tournament would be played on February 15, 2021.

On the occasion, the tournament committee thanked the Regional Sports Officer Razi Ullah Betani over his cooperation he extended to the organizing committee.

