T-20 Cricket Cup Tournament inaugurated

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ):Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tariq Khan Niazi inaugurated Zong 4G National T-20 Cricket Cup Tournmant at Iqbal Stadium here on Saturday.

On this occasion, he said that six teams across the country, including Baluchistan, KPK, Sindh, Central Punjab and South Punjab, will participate in the cricket tournament which will be played from October 13 to 24.

He said the best arrangements had been made for cricket lovers at Iqbal Stadium where Javed Miandad Enclosure had been reserved for families.