T-20 Cricket League-2022 Starts

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 04, 2022 | 09:02 PM

T-20 cricket league-2022 starts

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Sheikh Muhammad Afzal Memorial T-20 Cricket League-2022 started at Jawad sports and Culture Complex, here Saturday.

Total 32 teams of registered clubs are taking part in the cricket league.

The winning team will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 300,000, runner up Rs 150,000 and third Rs 60,000.

The man of the tournament will be given Rs 20,000 and the man of the match Rs 10,000 while best bowler, batsman, keeper and fielder will be given Rs 5000 each.

This was stated by Chief Executive Sheikh Jawad Afzal here Saturday.

