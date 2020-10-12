UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

T-20 Cricket Matches; Citizens Advised To Use Alternate Route To Avoid Inconvenience

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 05:29 PM

T-20 Cricket matches; Citizens advised to use alternate route to avoid inconvenience

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Monday advised the citizens to use alternate route to avoid inconvenience as Double Road would remain closed particularly during cricket matches in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Monday advised the citizens to use alternate route to avoid inconvenience as Double Road would remain closed particularly during cricket matches in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

According to Deputy Superintendent Police, CTP, Malik Azhar, CTP were making all out efforts to regulate traffic in adjacent areas of the Cricket Stadium where the matches of T-20 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy are being played.

The CTP had issued a traffic plan for the cricket matches and facilitate the citizens, he said adding, the double road would remain closed for all kind of vehicular traffic from start to conclusion of the matches, scheduled to be played from Oct 9 to 18.

He urged the road users to cooperate with the police personnel performing duties during the matches.

The traffic coming from Rawal Dam, Islamabad towards Rawalpindi is being diverted to Expressway.

The traffic could enter Rawalpindi via Dhoke Kala Khan, Khanna and Korali. The traffic from Rawalpindi to Islamabad would take U-turn in front of the Kidney Centre and use opposite side to enter Islamabad.

The traffic coming from IJP Road and 9th Avenue Chowk towards Rawalpindi would take Pindora Chungi Katarian, Carriage Factory, Pir Wadhai route to enter Rawalpindi instead of the Double Road.

He said that heavy traffic would be strictly banned in the area around the stadium. He urged the cricket lovers to park their vehicles on designated points to avoid any inconvenience.

He informed that 442 traffic personnel including five DSPs, 26 Inspectors, 313 Traffic Wardens and 98 Traffic Assistants had been deployed to regulate traffic and implement the traffic plan.

Related Topics

Cricket Islamabad Police Vehicles Road Dam Traffic Rawalpindi All From Love

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif tweets about Oct 12, 1999’s coup

11 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves new Board of Directors of UAE ..

16 minutes ago

Process for the election of ICC Chairperson underw ..

2 minutes ago

Court adjourns Pervaiz Ashraf's acquittal pleas ti ..

2 minutes ago

SCO Expo delayed after China's Qingdao city report ..

2 minutes ago

No Significant Excess of Chemicals Recorded in Kam ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.