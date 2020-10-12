T-20 Cricket matches; Citizens advised to use alternate route to avoid inconvenience

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Monday advised the citizens to use alternate route to avoid inconvenience as Double Road would remain closed particularly during cricket matches in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Monday advised the citizens to use alternate route to avoid inconvenience as Double Road would remain closed particularly during cricket matches in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

According to Deputy Superintendent Police, CTP, Malik Azhar, CTP were making all out efforts to regulate traffic in adjacent areas of the Cricket Stadium where the matches of T-20 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy are being played.

The CTP had issued a traffic plan for the cricket matches and facilitate the citizens, he said adding, the double road would remain closed for all kind of vehicular traffic from start to conclusion of the matches, scheduled to be played from Oct 9 to 18.

He urged the road users to cooperate with the police personnel performing duties during the matches.

The traffic coming from Rawal Dam, Islamabad towards Rawalpindi is being diverted to Expressway.

The traffic could enter Rawalpindi via Dhoke Kala Khan, Khanna and Korali. The traffic from Rawalpindi to Islamabad would take U-turn in front of the Kidney Centre and use opposite side to enter Islamabad.

The traffic coming from IJP Road and 9th Avenue Chowk towards Rawalpindi would take Pindora Chungi Katarian, Carriage Factory, Pir Wadhai route to enter Rawalpindi instead of the Double Road.

He said that heavy traffic would be strictly banned in the area around the stadium. He urged the cricket lovers to park their vehicles on designated points to avoid any inconvenience.

He informed that 442 traffic personnel including five DSPs, 26 Inspectors, 313 Traffic Wardens and 98 Traffic Assistants had been deployed to regulate traffic and implement the traffic plan.