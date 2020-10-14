UrduPoint.com
T-20 Cricket Matches; CTP Implementing Traffic Plan To Facilitate Citizens

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 05:06 PM

T-20 Cricket matches; CTP implementing traffic plan to facilitate citizens

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi are implementing a special traffic plan devised to facilitate the citizens during cricket matches

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi are implementing a special traffic plan devised to facilitate the citizens during cricket matches.

According to CTP spokesman, the motorists have been advised to use alternative route to avoid inconvenience as Double Road would remain closed particularly during cricket matches in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

He said, CTP were making all out efforts to regulate traffic in adjacent areas of the Cricket Stadium where the matches of T-20 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy are being played.

The CTP had issued a traffic plan for the cricket matches and facilitate the citizens, he said adding, the double road would remain closed for all kind of vehicular traffic from start to conclusion of the matches, scheduled to be played from Oct 9 to 18.

He urged the road users to cooperate with the police personnel performing duties during the matches.

The traffic coming from Rawal Dam, Islamabad towards Rawalpindi is being diverted to Expressway.

The traffic could enter Rawalpindi via Dhoke Kala Khan, Khanna and Korali. The traffic from Rawalpindi to Islamabad would take U-turn in front of the Kidney Centre and use opposite side to enter Islamabad.

The traffic coming from IJP Road and 9th Avenue Chowk towards Rawalpindi would take Pindora Chungi Katarian, Carriage Factory, Pir Wadhai route to enter Rawalpindi instead of the Double Road.

He said that heavy traffic would be strictly banned in the area around the stadium.

He informed that 442 traffic personnel including five DSPs, 26 Inspectors, 313 Traffic Wardens and 98 Traffic Assistants had been deployed to regulate traffic and implement the traffic plan.

