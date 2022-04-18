T-20 Floodlight Cricket Championship to be held from April 19 to 25

T-20 Floodlight Saga Premier League Cricket Championship will be arranged at Iqbal Stadium here from April 19 to 25, 2022

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :T-20 Floodlight Saga Premier League Cricket Championship will be arranged at Iqbal Stadium here from April 19 to 25, 2022.

During a meeting on Monday, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Qaisar Abbas Rind said that two matches of the championship would be played daily and these would be live telecast on Pakistan Television (ptv) Sports whereas entry of cricket lovers in Iqbal Stadium would be totally free of cost.

He said that 8 teams would participate in the premier league and these were divided in two groups. All necessary arrangements had been completed to organize the cricket championship in a most befitting manner, he added.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf, Caretaker Iqbal Stadium Naveed Nazir, Coordinator Kashif Fareed, officers of sports, civil defense, police and other departments were also present in the meeting.