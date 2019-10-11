T20 Cricket Cup to start in Lahore from Sunday

The National T-20 Cricket Cup will commence in Lahore from Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The National T-20 Cricket Cup will commence in Lahore from Sunday.

According to Radio Pakistan a spokesman for Pakistan Cricket board said that the upcoming National T20 Cup not only presents an opportunity to the fans to witness action-packed cricket, but it will also provide chances to the players to win lucrative prize money.

The winning team to be awarded with five million rupees prize and the runner-up will get Rs2.5 million.