T20 Cup 2022-23: Sarfaraz Ahmed Fined Over Violation Of Code Of Conduct

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 02, 2022 | 03:21 PM

T20 Cup 2022-23: Sarfaraz Ahmed fined over violation of Code of Conduct

Sarfaraz has pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Nadeem Arshad, there was no need of a formal hearing.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2022) Sindh’s Sarfaraz Ahmed has been fined 30 per cent of match fee for a level 1 breach of the PCB’s Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during his side’s Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 match against Balochistan at the Pindi cricket Stadium on Friday.

Sarfaraz was charged for violating Article 2.3 that reads as, “Use of audible obscenity”.

The incident took place in the first innings of the match when he was dismissed.

Since Sarfaraz pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Nadeem Arshad, there was no need of a formal hearing.

The charge was imposed by on-field umpires Mohammad Asif and Imtiaz Iqbal, third umpire Rashid Riaz and fourth umpire Nasir Hussain.

Balochistan, thanks to Shan Masood’s half-century, defeat Sindh by five wickets.

