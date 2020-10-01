T20 Cup 2nd XI match Central Punjab beat Sindh by 4 runs

Central Punjab scored a narrow four-run win over Sindh in National T20 Cup 2nd XI match here on Thursday at the Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Central Punjab scored a narrow four-run win over Sindh in National T20 Cup 2nd XI match here on Thursday at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Summarised scores:- Sindh won the toss and batting,Sindh 129-8 in 20 overs, Jahid Ali 23, 1x4, 1x6, Saif Ullah Bangash 21 not out, 2x4s, Kamran Afzal 2-23.

Central Punjab 130-6 in 19.4 overs, Muhammad Ikhlaq 57 not out 4x4s, 3x6s, Raza Ali Dar 27, 3x4s, Muhammad Umar 3-23, Ibtisam Sheikh 2-36.