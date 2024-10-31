T20 players to undergo training in Karachi

Six members of Pakistan's T20I squad for the upcoming Australia series will gather at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi for a five-day camp from November 2 to 6

The three-match T20I series between hosts Australia and Pakistan will take place from November 14 to 18, said a press release.

Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Omair Bin Yousaf, Sahibzada Farhan, Sufiyan Moqim and Usman Khan will take part in the camp and will assemble later on Friday evening.

Coach Saeed Bin Nasir will head the five-day camp where the players are scheduled to take part in training sessions.

After the camp, the players will disperse to their cities before departing to Australia on November 10.

T20I squad for Australia: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan.

Support staff for camp only: Saeed Bin Nasir (coach), Abdul Saad (coach), Imtiaz (physio) and Taimoor Mehmood (trainer).