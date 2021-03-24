T20 series is likely to take place this year between Pakistan and India: Sources

(@fidahassanain)

PCB says it is not aware of such development so far but six-day window is not difficult to manage for three T20I matches if the governments of both sides make any decision in this regard, though, the schedule is very tough this year.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2021) Cricket once again would become the main source to bring Pakistan and India close to each other as Twenty 20 International matches were likely to take place this year, the sources said.

The Sources said that peace efforts made underway these days indicated that the matches between both sides would possibly be played in Pakistan.

According to the reports, a short tour of Indian team was expected.

A PCB official on condition of anonymity told that they were also instructed to b ready for possible matches between Pakistan and India, but directly, there was no development. The media representatives also approached PCB Chairman Ehsna Mani and asked him about the matches between both sides to which he said that nobody contacted him in this regard and nor they were engaged with the Indian Cricket board for talks on cricket.

In 2004, it was BJP government when cricket was resumed between both Pakistan and India.

The last series of T20I matches between Pakistan and India was played in 2013 which ended at 1-1 draw and In One-Day series, Pakistan took lead over India by 2-1.

PCB said that if the series is finalized this year then Indian team would visit Pakistan because last time it was Pakistan which visited India.

“If the governments of both sides make a decision it is not difficult for us to manage 6-day window, though, our schedule is very tough this year,” the sources seeking anonymity said.

On other hand, Indian media is also fanning such probability of series between Pakistan and India this year.