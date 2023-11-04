T20 tournament closing ceremony held at PU

The, Punjab University, in collaboration with 47 Sports, organised the closing ceremony of All Pakistan T20 Cricket Tournament at the New Campus Cricket Ground, here on Saturday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) The, Punjab University, in collaboration with 47 Sports, organised the closing ceremony of All Pakistan T20 cricket Tournament at the New Campus Cricket Ground, here on Saturday.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Khalid Mahmood, Director Sports Prof Dr Zafar Iqbal Butt, Additional Director Zubair Butt, officials and others were present. In his address, PU VC Dr.

Khalid Mahmood appreciated the efforts of the sports department and cooperating institutions to organize a historical event.

He said that Punjab University will continue to play a role in promoting sports activities along with education. Dr Zafar Iqbal Butt congratulated the winning teams.

As many as 16 teams consisting of first class and national players participated in the event. Later, the winning team was awarded Rs 2 lakh and the runner-up team was awarded Rs. 1 lakh.