Open Menu

T20 Tournament Closing Ceremony Held At PU

Muhammad Rameez Published November 04, 2023 | 09:54 PM

T20 tournament closing ceremony held at PU

The, Punjab University, in collaboration with 47 Sports, organised the closing ceremony of All Pakistan T20 Cricket Tournament at the New Campus Cricket Ground, here on Saturday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) The, Punjab University, in collaboration with 47 Sports, organised the closing ceremony of All Pakistan T20 cricket Tournament at the New Campus Cricket Ground, here on Saturday.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Khalid Mahmood, Director Sports Prof Dr Zafar Iqbal Butt, Additional Director Zubair Butt, officials and others were present. In his address, PU VC Dr.

Khalid Mahmood appreciated the efforts of the sports department and cooperating institutions to organize a historical event.

He said that Punjab University will continue to play a role in promoting sports activities along with education. Dr Zafar Iqbal Butt congratulated the winning teams.

As many as 16 teams consisting of first class and national players participated in the event. Later, the winning team was awarded Rs 2 lakh and the runner-up team was awarded Rs. 1 lakh.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 Sports Education Punjab Event All

Recent Stories

Ten Hag hails 'example' captain Fernandes after Fu ..

Ten Hag hails 'example' captain Fernandes after Fulham winner

1 minute ago
 Four migrants die, hundreds rescued off Spain's Ca ..

Four migrants die, hundreds rescued off Spain's Canaries

2 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A result

Football: Italian Serie A result

4 minutes ago
 Sudan shelling kills 15, RSF claims gains in Darfu ..

Sudan shelling kills 15, RSF claims gains in Darfur

4 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

2 minutes ago
 Stokes hits fifty to keep England in hunt of 287 a ..

Stokes hits fifty to keep England in hunt of 287 against Australia

2 minutes ago
Girona move top with stirring comeback against Osa ..

Girona move top with stirring comeback against Osasuna

2 minutes ago
 Zaman happy it's 'do-or-die' for Pakistan

Zaman happy it's 'do-or-die' for Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 'Sack them all': Outcry in Sri Lanka after World C ..

'Sack them all': Outcry in Sri Lanka after World Cup humiliation

2 minutes ago
 King of Jordan receives Abdullah bin Zayed and min ..

King of Jordan receives Abdullah bin Zayed and ministers participating in Arab c ..

40 minutes ago
 DC visits DHQ hospital, inquires health of blast v ..

DC visits DHQ hospital, inquires health of blast victims

42 minutes ago
 ECP establishes Central Control Room to monitor Si ..

ECP establishes Central Control Room to monitor Sindh LG by-elections

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports