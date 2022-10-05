T20 Tri-series will start at Hagely Oval on Friday

(@Abdulla99267510)

The players of all three teams are excited for the upcoming matches.

CHRISTCHURCH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2022) The much-awaited T20I Tri-series will start at Hagely Oval on Friday.

Pakistan, England and Bangladesh will lock horns in the upcoming T20I series.

Pakistani team has landed in New Zealand and will rest today, will start training by tomorrow for series going to start from Friday.

Meanwhile, the preparations for the series are on the peak.

Taking to Twitter, the PCB has shared the preparations for broadcast of the series.

It wrote, "

A behind the scenes look into the broadcast headshots before the New Zealand T20I tri-series,".

On the other, Blackcaps wrote, "The international cricket season in Aotearoa starts this Friday at Hagley Oval from 3pm NZT with @BCBtigers taking on @TheRealPCB. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @sparknzsport. Tickets | on.nzc.nz/3H6p3KM #BANvPAK #NZTriSeries,".