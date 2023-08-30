Open Menu

T20 Wheelchair Cricket Asia Cup To Be Held In Nepal In October

Muhammad Rameez Published August 30, 2023 | 07:01 PM

The second edition of the T20 Wheelchair Cricket Asia Cup 2023 will be held from October 2 to 8 at the neutral venue of Kathmandu, Nepal, Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Council (PWCC) said on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :The second edition of the T20 Wheelchair cricket Asia Cup 2023 will be held from October 2 to 8 at the neutral venue of Kathmandu, Nepal, Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Council (PWCC) said on Wednesday.

"The event, being hosted by Pakistan was earlier scheduled to take place in July but was pushed to October due to the rainy season in Kathmandu," President PWCC Rookhsana Rajpoot, who is in Kathmandu to oversee arrangements for the event told APP on the phone.

According to Rookhsana, the PWCC was all set to host the event in Pakistan but due to some travelling issues of the Indian team it was decided to shift it to Nepal.

She said every effort would be made to make the event a real success. "We'll be trying to ensure that fans enjoy exciting contests during the event," she said.

Teams from Pakistan, India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will participate in the Asia Cup. The tournament will be played at Kathmandu's Mulpani Cricket Ground.

She said geographically Nepal was the best destination for all the participating teams to arrive.

"The inaugural edition of the tournament was also held in Nepal in May 2019," she said.

Pakistan are the reigning champions as they defeated India in the final to lift the trophy.

Rookhsana said the PWCC would be responsible for covering the event cost, while Nepal's National Disability sports for All Organization (NDSO) and Physically Challenged Cricket Association of Nepal (PCCAN) would provide logistic support.

