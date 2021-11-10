UrduPoint.com

T20 World 2021: Kiwis Decide To Field Against England In The First Semi-final

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 07:00 PM

T20 World 2021: Kiwis decide to field against England in the first semi-final

England will play without its batsmen Jason Roy and pace bowler Tymal Mills.

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2021) New Zealand won the toss and decided to field against England in the first semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Eoin Morgan’s England will lead today’s Twenty20 World Cup clash as favourites against New Zealand, two years after both teams clashed in a dramatic 50-over final.

England played aggressive cricket and stood as group leaders ahead of the Aussies by defeating West Indies, Bangladesh, Australia and Sri Lanka.

On other hand, the Blackcaps are no pushovers and who better than England to appreciate the Kiwis' worth after they needed a super over to edge out Kane Williamson's side when the 2019 ODI World Cup final finished in a tie.

