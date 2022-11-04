UrduPoint.com

T20 World 2022: New Zealand Beat Ireland By 35 Runs

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 04, 2022 | 12:02 PM

New Zealand compiled a big total of 185 runs against Ireland which could make only 150 runs.

ADELAIDE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2022) New Zealand have on Friday defeated Ireland by 35 runs in their crucial ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash against Ireland in Adelaide on Friday.

Josh Little's hat-trick overshadowed Kane Williamson’s return to form as New Zealand compiled a big total against Ireland.

Little struck with three consecutive deliveries during his final over at the Adelaide Oval to become just the sixth player in T20 World Cup history to register the rare feat as the Kiwis posted 185/6 from their 20 overs.

The left-armer picked up the big scalps of Williamson, Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner with some excellent bowling to finish the tournament with 11 wickets in an impressive individual display.

Williamson showed glimpses of his best during his 35-ball innings of 61, finding the middle of the bat on numerous occasions to finish with five fours and three massive sixes.

The New Zealand captain received good support from openers Finn Allen (32) and Devon Conway (28), while Daryl Mitchell (31) chimed in with some lofty blows late in the innings.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little

More Stories From Sports

