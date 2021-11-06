T20 World Cup 2021: Australia beat West Indies by eight wickets

(@FahadShabbir)

Australia have finished this off in 16.2 overs, which means a decent net-run-rate bump for them, which leaves South Africa an unenviable task of not only beating England but beating them convincingly

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2021) Australia defeated West Indies by eight wickets in the 38th match of T20 World Cup super 12 stage at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Australia have finished this off in 16.2 overs, which means a decent net-run-rate bump for them, which leaves South Africa an unenviable task of not only beating England but beating them convincingly.

West Indies had set the target of 158 runs, with Poland who scored 44 to led his team to the strong position.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and opted to field first against West Indies.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Kieron Pollard (C), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh