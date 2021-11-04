UrduPoint.com

T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Defeats Bangladesh By Eight Wickets

Bangladesh scored only 78 which the Australians easily made within the seventh over at Dubai International Stadium.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2021) Australia defeated Bangladesh in 34th of the T20 World Cup 2021 by eight wickets at Dubai International Stadium.

Bangladesh failed to set any big target for Australia to chase as they made 73 runs by losing all wickets. The Australia chased the target calmly within the seven over by losing only two wickets.

Earlier Australia won the toss and decided to bowl first against Bangladesh.

SQUADS

Australia:David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Bangladesh:Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (capt), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

