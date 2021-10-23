UrduPoint.com

T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Defeats South Africa By Five Wickets

T20 World Cup 2021: Australia defeats South Africa by five wickets

Australia achieved the target of 119 set by South Africa in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup at Shiekh Zayed Stadium.

Australian has won the match against South Africa by five wickets.

South Africa set the target of 119 for Australia.

Australian captain Aaron Finch earlier won the toss and decided to field first against South Africa in T20 World Cup’s opener here at Sheikh Zayed International Stadium on Saturday.

It's the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup with the first match kicking off at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi - the second of four venues to host the matches.

Squads

AUSTRALIA: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade †, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

SOUTH AFRICA: Quinton de Kock †, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

More Stories From Sports

