T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Won The Toss, Opt T Field First Against South Africa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 03:07 PM

T20 World Cup 2021: Australia won the toss, opt t field first against South Africa

It's the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup with the first match kicking off at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

ABU DHABI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 23rd, 2021) Australian captain Aaron Finch on Saturday won the toss and decided to field first against South Africa in T20 World Cup’s opener here at Sheikh Zayed International Stadium on Saturday.

It's the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup with the first match kicking off at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi - the second of four venues to host the matches.

Squads

AUSTRALIA: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade †, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

SOUTH AFRICA: Quinton de Kock †, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

