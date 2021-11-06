T20 World Cup 2021: Australia won the toss, opt to bowl first against West Indies

(@FahadShabbir)

Chris Gayle walks out to a standing ovation. Wearing reflective sunglasses like a boss.

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2021) Australia won the toss and opted to field first against West Indies in the 38th match of T20World Cup at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today.

Playing XI:

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Kieron Pollard (C), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh