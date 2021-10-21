UrduPoint.com

T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh Set The Target Of 182 For PNG

Thu 21st October 2021 | 05:20 PM

T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh set the target of 182 for PNG

Bangladesh have gone for the same playing XI that beat Oman by 26 runs on Tuesday.

MUSCAT : (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2021) Bangladesh set the target of 182 for Papua New Guinea in the ninth match of Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday.

This is the final day of Group B's matches in the T20 World Cup's first round, with all four teams vying for Super 12s spots.

The numbers favour Bangladesh going into this game, but to top the group, they must ensure a higher net run-rate. Bangladesh have gone for the same playing XI that beat Oman by 26 runs on Tuesday.

PNG brought in Hiri Hiri and Damien Ravu, in place of Tony Ura and Nosaina Pokana. They can only go through if they win with a comfortable margin and Oman lose big.

Bangladesh will go through to the next round if they win and Scotland beat Oman in the day’s second match. A loss though would then bring it down to net rate.

The Tigers remain unchanged from their previous win over Oman in Group B of the first round in Muscat.

Mahmudullah said, “It looks like a very good wicket to bat on, so (we) would like to put a good total on the board,”.

“We have a good team and have not played the best game yet and we had a good chat,” he added.

Papua New Guinea captain Assad Vala said they will play with a lot of freedom in what could be their final match of the tournament.

“Nothing to lose and we have a lot of freedom to give it everything,” said Vala.

PNG have lost both their group matches and must win to have any hope of making it into the main event.

They have made two changes with Hiri Hiri and Damien Ravu included in the team.

Teams

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Papua New Guinea: Lega Siaka, Assad Vala (capt), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Simon Atai, Hiri Hiri, Norman Vanua, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Chad Soper, Kabua Morea, Damien Ravu

