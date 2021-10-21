T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh won the toss, opt to bat first against PNG

(@FahadShabbir)

MUSCAT : (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2021) Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat fist against Papua New Guinea in their bid to reach the Super 12s of the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday.

Bangladesh will go through to the next round if they win and Scotland beat Oman in the day’s second match. A loss though would then bring it down to net rate.

The Tigers remain unchanged from their previous win over Oman in Group B of the first round in Muscat.

Mahmudullah said, “It looks like a very good wicket to bat on, so (we) would like to put a good total on the board,”.

“We have a good team and have not played the best game yet and we had a good chat,” he added.

Papua New Guinea captain Assad Vala said they will play with a lot of freedom in what could be their final match of the tournament.

“Nothing to lose and we have a lot of freedom to give it everything,” said Vala.

PNG have lost both their group matches and must win to have any hope of making it into the main event.

They have made two changes with Hiri Hiri and Damien Ravu included in the team.

Teams

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Papua New Guinea: Lega Siaka, Assad Vala (capt), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Simon Atai, Hiri Hiri, Norman Vanua, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Chad Soper, Kabua Morea, Damien Ravu