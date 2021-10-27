T20 World Cup 2021: England restricts Bangladesh to 124 in first inning  

, ,

Bangladesh, who were beaten in their opening Super 12 match by Sri Lanka, lost regular wickets after electing to bat first in Abu Dhabi.

ABU DHABI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 27th, 2021) Bangladesh set the target of 125 for England in 20th match of T20 World Cup match at Shaikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Indian bowling attack led by Moeen Ali showed excellent performance and restricted Bangladesh to 124 to nine in the first ever meeting in the format.

Moeen and spinner Liam Livingstone took two wickets each.

Left-arm quick Tymal Mills also took three including two successive strikes to finish off the innings.

Moeen hit back to be on a hat-trick in his second over only to be denied by Mushfiqur Rahim who made 29 scores.

Mushfiqur and skipper Mahmudullah Riyad, who made 19, tried to repair the damage in a 37-run partnership before Livingstone broke through.

According to a report by AFP, Bangladesh kept faltering as a run out cost Afif Hossain his wicket for five and Mahmudullah departed, for 19, soon after with Livingstone getting his second wicket.

Number nine Nasum Ahmed hit 19 off nine balls to give the Bangladesh total some respect as he smashed Rashid for two sixes and a four in the 19th over.

England, who thrashed holders West Indies in their opening match of the tournament, need 125 runs to bolster their semi-final hopes from Group 1.