T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Kiwis Set The Target Of 173 For Australia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 08:52 PM

Williamson led New Zealand to a strong position by scoring 85 off 48 balls against Australia at Dubai International stadium.

Dubai: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2021) New Zealand has set the target of 173 for Australia in the final match of T20 World Cup today at Dubai International stadium.

New Zealand played slightly better as compared to Pakistan in the second semi-final against Australia. Williamson scored 85 off 48 balls and kept his team on track. New Zealand only really attacked the last two overs of the fifth bowler here, but it was effective enough for a decent end result. Now to figure out a way to score off Cummins, who's gone for 6 in his 2 overs.

Australia: 1 David Warner, 2 Aaron Finch (capt.), 3 Mitchell Marsh, 4 Steven Smith, 5 Glenn Maxwell, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Matthew Wade (wk), 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand: 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Daryll Mitchell, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Tim Seifert (wk), 5 Glenn Phillips, 6 James Neesham, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Tim Southee, 9 Adam Milne, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Ish Sodhi

