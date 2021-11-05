T20 World Cup 2021: India beat Scotland by eight wickets

(@FahadShabbir)

The Scottish players set the target 86 runs for Indian team at Dubai International Stadium.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th,2021) India defeated Scotland by eight wickets at Dubai International Stadium.

Scotland scored 85 and all out as Indian opted to bowl first after winning the toss.

India outclassed Scotland and in doing so also bolstered their hopes of staying alive in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

It was a night to remember for birthday boy Virat Kohli. Everything went according to his plan. First, he won the toss. Then he watched as Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami bowled the opposition out for 85.

KL Rahul whacked 50 of those runs all by himself and ensured victory with 13.3 overs and eight wickets to spare.

Playing IX

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravathy

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross (wk), Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Brad Wheal