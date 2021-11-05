UrduPoint.com

T20 World Cup 2021: India Won The Toss, Opt To Field First Against Scotland

T20 World Cup 2021: India won the toss, opt to field first against Scotland

The Scottish players are determined to send Indian team back home by playing at Dubai International Stadium.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th,2021) India won the toss and decided field first against Scotland in 37th match of T20 World Cup at Dubai International Stadium.

The Scottish players are much excited to send India home today.

Playing IX

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravathy

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross (wk), Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Brad Wheal

