T20 World Cup 2021: India won the toss, opt to field first against Scotland

The Scottish players are determined to send Indian team back home by playing at Dubai International Stadium.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th,2021) India won the toss and decided field first against Scotland in 37th match of T20 World Cup at Dubai International Stadium.

Playing IX

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravathy

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross (wk), Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Brad Wheal