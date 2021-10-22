UrduPoint.com

T20 World Cup 2021: Ireland Decides To Bat First Against Namibia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 02:49 PM

T20 World Cup 2021: Ireland decides to bat first against Namibia

Both teams have scant history against each other, having only played the other once in competitive fixtures before.

SHARJAH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2021) Ireland has decided to bat first against Namibia in the 11th match of T20 World Cup.

Ireland won the toss and decided to bat first while rival Namibia is also determined to carry forward the momentum.

After losing two warm-up games, against Oman and Scotland, as well as a group stage match versus Sri Lanka, Namibia registered their first win of the competition in their latest game against Netherlands by six wickets. Ireland, contrary to that, lost their last game versus Sri Lanka after winning their opening group match against Netherlands by seven wickets.

Ireland entered the main draw of the tournament at the back of two wins in both their warm-up games against Papua New Guinea and Bangladesh.

Ireland: 1 Paul Stirling, 2 Kevin O'Brien, 3 Andy Balbirnie (capt), 4 Gareth Delany, 5 Curtis Campher, 6 George Dockrell/Harry Tector, 7 Neil Rock (wk), 8 Simi Singh, 9 Mark Adair, 10 Josh Little, 11 Craig Young/Ben White

Namibia swapped out offspinner Pikky Ya France for Michael van Lingen in their last match, but may recall Ya France to suit the circumstances.

Namibia: 1 Stephan Baard, 2 Zane Green (wk), 3 Craig Williams, 4 Gerhard Erasmus (capt), 5 David Wiese, 6 JJ Smit, 7 Jan Frylinck, 8 Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 9 Ruben Trumpelmann, 10 Pikky Ya France, 11 Bernard Scholtz

More Stories From Sports

