T20 World Cup 2021: Ireland set the target of 126 for Namibia

The winner will join Sri Lanka in the Super 12s while the loser is all set to join Netherlands on the way out from Group

SHARJAH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2021) Ireland has set the target of 126 runs for Namibia as Wiese and Frylinck led their team to the strong position.

After losing two warm-up games, against Oman and Scotland, as well as a group stage match versus Sri Lanka, Namibia registered their first win of the competition in their latest game against Netherlands by six wickets. Ireland, contrary to that, lost their last game versus Sri Lanka after winning their opening group match against Netherlands by seven wickets.

Ireland entered the main draw of the tournament at the back of two wins in both their warm-up games against Papua New Guinea and Bangladesh.

Ireland: 1 Paul Stirling, 2 Kevin O'Brien, 3 Andy Balbirnie (capt), 4 Gareth Delany, 5 Curtis Campher, 6 George Dockrell/Harry Tector, 7 Neil Rock (wk), 8 Simi Singh, 9 Mark Adair, 10 Josh Little, 11 Craig Young/Ben White

Namibia swapped out offspinner Pikky Ya France for Michael van Lingen in their last match, but may recall Ya France to suit the circumstances.

Namibia: 1 Stephan Baard, 2 Zane Green (wk), 3 Craig Williams, 4 Gerhard Erasmus (capt), 5 David Wiese, 6 JJ Smit, 7 Jan Frylinck, 8 Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 9 Ruben Trumpelmann, 10 Pikky Ya France, 11 Bernard Scholtz