T20 World Cup 2021 Match 02 Bangladesh Vs. Scotland, Live Score, History, Who Will Win    

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 02 Bangladesh Vs. Scotland - See Live Score, History of head-head. position in world rankings and Who Will Win the match.

MUSCAT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 17th, 2021) T20 World Cup 2021 is starting today, and the 2nd match will be between Bangladesh and Scotland. The match will be played in Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman. It will be an exciting contest as it is the 2nd match of Group B after the match of Oman and PNG. We can surely hear the cheers of spectators even before the match as the cricket heat is at maximum today. The match will start at 7:00 PM PST on 17th October 2021, so gear up to enjoy it no matter where in the world you are.

Besides Oman and PNG, Bangladesh and Scotland are in Group B of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, so we can say that the result of this match will decide the future of teams in Group B. Pakistani spectators can watch the match live to enjoy every bit of it. If you are busy or don't have access to the tv to enjoy T20 World Cup 2021 Match 02, you can see the live score of Bangladesh Vs. Scotland at UrduPoint.

Past Records of Bangladesh Vs. Scotland Head To Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Bangladesh and Scotland played twice in the past, and Bangladesh won both matches. However, it is a matter of history as the matches happened in the T20 World Cup 2015.

As per this parameter, we can say that Bangladesh is a favorite in the 2nd match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Now let's have a look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Past Records of Bangladesh in T20

Bangladesh has played 10 T20 international matches in recent months and won 7 out of these ten matches. So we can say that the Bangladesh T20 cricket team is improving its game, and we hope it will perform well in the 2nd match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Past Records of Scotland in T20

Scotland has played 16 T20 international matches in recent years and won 8 out of these 16 matches. So we can say that the Scotland T20 cricket team is not performing average as per history. However, we hope it will perform well in the 2nd match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Bangladesh Vs. Scotland in ICC T20 Rankings

Bangladesh has a better position than Scotland in ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see details of both teams in the Rankings table. However, we feel Bangladesh is the favorite to win the 2nd match of T20 World Cup also as per this parameter.

Where does Bangladesh Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Bangladesh T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently standing at the 6th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking.

This position of the Bangladesh Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 26 matches. They currently have 6259 points and a rating of 241.

Where does Scotland Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Scotland T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at the 14th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Scotland Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 14 matches. They currently have 2553 points and a rating of 182.

T20 WC 2021 Match 02 Bangladesh Vs. Scotland Squads

Let's have a look at the playing 11 of both Bangladesh and Scotland.

Playing 11 of Bangladesh

The playing 11 of Bangladesh in T20 World Cup 2021 2nd match will be among the following players.

Mahmud Ullah (Captain)

Naim Sheikh

Soumya Sarkar

Litton Kumer Das (Wicketkeeper)

Shakib Al Hasan

Mushfiqur Rahim

Afif Hossain

Nurul Hasan Sohan

Shak Mahedi Hasan

Nasum Ahmed

Mustafizur Rahman (Wicketkeeper)

Shoriful Islam

Taskin Ahmed

Shaif Uddin

Shamim Hossain

Aminul Islam

Playing 11 of Scotland

The playing 11 of Scotland in T20 World Cup 2021 2nd match will be among the following players.

Kyle Coetzer (Captain)

Richard Berrington (Vice-Captain)

Dylan Budge

Matthew Cross (Wicketkeeper)

Josh Davey

Ally Evans

Chris Greaves

Michael Leask

Calum Macleod

George Munsey

Safyaan Sharif

Hamza Tahir

Craig Wallace (Wicketkeeper)

Mark Watt

Brad Wheal

Olie Haris

Chris Sole

Gavin Main

Who Will Win T20 WC 2021 Bangladesh Vs. Scotland Match?

As per the head-to-head history and ICC World T20 Rankings, Bangladesh is the favorite team to win the 2nd match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. However, results can turn any way as per the performance of both teams. We wish the best of luck to both Bangladesh and Scotland.

ICC T20 WC 2021 Match 02 Bangladesh Vs. Scotland Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 02 Bangladesh Vs. Scotland. This way, if you are away from TV, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.