T20 World Cup 2021 Match 05 Scotland Vs. Papua New Guinea (PNG), Live Score, History, Who Will Win

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 05 Scotland Vs. Papua New Guinea (PNG) - See Live Score, History of Head-to-Head, Position in World Rankings and Who Will Win the Match.

T20 World Cup 2021 is started, and the 5th match is between Scotland and Papua New Guinea. The match will be in Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman. It will be an exciting contest as Scotland has won the previous match and PNG lost its first game. We can surely hear the cheers of spectators even before the match. Also, the situation of Group B is critical now. Both the teams have to won the match to secure a position in the Super 12s. The match starts at 3:00 PM PST on 19th October 2021, so gear up to enjoy it no matter where in the world you are.

Scotland and PNG are in Group B of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, besides Bangladesh and Oman. The result of this match will decide the future of teams in Group B. Pakistani spectators can watch the match live and enjoy every bit of it. If you are busy or don't have access to the TV to enjoy T20 World Cup 2021 Match 05, you can see the live score of Scotland Vs. Papua New Guinea at UrduPoint.

Past Records of Scotland Vs. PNG Head To Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Scotland and Papua New Guinea played twice in the past, and both of the matches were won by Scotland. However, it is a matter of history, and this match can turn either side.

Scotland has won the previous match in T20 World Cup 2021. In contrast, PNG has lost its first game. As per this parameter, we can say that Scotland is a favorite in the 5th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Now let's have a look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Past Records of Scotland in T20

Scotland has played 8 T20 World Cup matches in the past and won 2 out of these eight matches, and one did not result. So we can say that the Scotland T20 cricket team is not performing well as per history. However, it has shown exceptional performance in the 2nd match of T20 World Cup 2021 against Bangladesh. So we hope it will present a good show in this match too.

Past Records of Papua New Guinea in T20

PNG is new to T20 World Cup and has lost its previous game. So we can say that the PNG T20 cricket team is not performing well. However, we hope it performs well in the 5th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to remain in the tournament. If they lose this game, they will have no chance to qualify in the Super 12s.

Scotland Vs. PNG in ICC T20 Rankings

Scotland has a better position than PNG in ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see details of both teams in the Rankings table. Scotland has a higher rating than PNG, and Scotland has improved its gameplay much. So we think that the game will go in favor of Scotland. However, anything is possible as it is T20 cricket.

Where does Scotland Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Scotland T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at the 14th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking.

This position of the Scotland Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 14 matches. They currently have 2553 points and a rating of 182.

Where does PNG Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Papua New Guinea T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently standing at the 15th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the PNG Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 14 matches. They currently have 2501 points and a rating of 179.

T20 WC 2021 Match 05 Scotland Vs. PNG Squads

Let's have a look at the playing 11 of both Scotland and Papua New Guinea.

Playing 11 of Scotland

The playing 11 of Scotland in T20 World Cup 2021 5th match will be among the following players.

Kyle Coetzer (Captain)

Richard Berrington (Vice-Captain)

Dylan Budge

Matthew Cross (Wicketkeeper)

Josh Davey

Ally Evans

Chris Greaves

Michael Leask

Calum Macleod

George Munsey

Safyaan Sharif

Hamza Tahir

Craig Wallace (Wicketkeeper)

Mark Watt

Brad Wheal

Olie Haris

Chris Sole

Gavin Main

Playing 11 of Papua New Guinea

The playing 11 of PNG in T20 World Cup 2021 5th match will be among the following players.

Assad Vala (Captain)

Charles Amini

Lega Siaka

Norman Vanua

Nosaina Pokana

Kipling Doriga (Wicketkeeper)

Tony Ura

Hiri Hiri

Gaudi Toka

Sese Bau

Damien Ravu

Kabua Vagi-Morea

Simon Atai (Wicketkeeper)

Jason Kila

Chad Soper

Jack Gardner

Vani Morea

Who Will Win T20 WC 2021 Scotland Vs. PNG Match?

As per the head-to-head history, previous match results in this T20 World Cup, and ICC World T20 Rankings, Scotland is the favorite team to win the 5th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. However, we know that PNG has to win the match for survival in this tournament, so we hope to see improvement in their performance.

We predict that Scotland will win the 5th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. However, it is T20 cricket, and it is World Cup 2021, so anything can happen till the last ball of the match is played.

ICC T20 WC 2021 Match 05 Scotland Vs. PNG Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 05 Scotland Vs. Papua New Guinea.