T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh - See Live Score, History of Head-to-Head, Position in World Rankings, and Who Will Win the Match.

T20 World Cup 2021 is started, and the 6th match is between Oman and Bangladesh. The match is in Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman, so what an exciting contest it will be on the home ground of Oman. We can surely hear the cheers of spectators even before the match. The match starts at 7:00 PM PST on 19th October 2021, so gear up to enjoy it no matter where in the world you are.

Oman and Bangladesh are in Group B of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, besides Scotland and PNG. We can say that result of this match will decide the future of teams in Group B as Oman has won the previous game and Bangladesh lost it. Pakistani spectators can watch the match live and enjoy every bit of it. If you are busy or don't have access to the TV to enjoy T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06, you can see the live score of Oman Vs. Bangladesh at UrduPoint.

Past Records of Oman Vs. Bangladesh Head To Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Oman and Bangladesh played once in the past, and Bangladesh won the match. However, it is a matter of history, and Oman has performed outstandingly in the previous match. So, anything can happen.

As per this parameter, we can say that Bangladesh is a favorite in the 6th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Now let's have a look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Past Records of Oman in T20

Oman has played three matches of World Cup T20 in T20 World Cup 2016. It won 1 match, lost 1, and 1 did not result. Furthermore, it played its 4th World Cup T20 match in this tournament and won it. So we can say that the Oman T20 cricket team is improving its game, and we hope it will perform well in the 6th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Past Records of Bangladesh in T20

Bangladesh has played 25 T20 World Cup matches and won 5 out of these 25 matches. So we can say that the Bangladesh T20 cricket team did not perform exceptionally in World T20 matches. Also, one of their 19 defeats in World T20 is their first game in this tournament. However, we hope it will perform well in its 2nd game of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Oman Vs. Bangladesh in ICC T20 Rankings

Bangladesh has a better position than Oman in ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see details of both teams in the Rankings table. Bangladesh has a higher rating and more experience playing T20 World Cup matches than Oman, but Oman has improved its gameplay. So we think that the game will go in favor of Bangladesh. However, anything is possible as it is T20 cricket.

Where does Oman Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Oman T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently standing at the 18th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Oman Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last ten matches.

They currently have 1732 points and a rating of 173.

Where does Bangladesh Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Bangladesh T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently standing at the 6th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Bangladesh Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 26 matches. They currently have 6259 points and a rating of 241.

T20 WC 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh Squads

Let's have a look at the playing 11 of both Oman and Bangladesh.

Playing 11 of Oman

The playing 11 of Oman in T20 World Cup 2021 6th match will be among the following players.

Zeeshan Maqsood (Captain)

Aqib Ilyas (Vice-Captain)

Jatinder Singh

Khawar Ali

Mohammad Nadeem

Ayaan Khan

Suraj Kumar (Wicketkeeper)

Sandeep Goud

Nester Dhamba

Kaleemullah

Bilal Khan

Naseem Khushi (Wicketkeeper)

Sufyan Mehmood

Fayyaz Butt

Khurram Khan

Playing 11 of Bangladesh

The playing 11 of Bangladesh in T20 World Cup 2021 6th match will be among the following players.

Mahmud Ullah (Captain)

Naim Sheikh

Soumya Sarkar

Litton Kumer Das (Wicketkeeper)

Shakib Al Hasan

Mushfiqur Rahim

Afif Hossain

Nurul Hasan Sohan

Shak Mahedi Hasan

Nasum Ahmed

Mustafizur Rahman (Wicketkeeper)

Shoriful Islam

Taskin Ahmed

Shaif Uddin

Shamim Hossain

Aminul Islam

Who Will Win T20 WC 2021 Oman Vs. Bangladesh Match?

As per the head-to-head history and ICC World T20 Rankings, Bangladesh is the favorite team to win the 6th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. However, we know that Oman has improved its gameplay significantly, and the match will be on its home ground. Also, Oman has won the previous match in this tournament, whereas Bangladesh lost it. Besides, Bangladesh has played the previous match in the same conditions on the same ground that can be favorable in this match.

So we predict that Bangladesh will win the 6th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. It is necessary for their survival in the tournament too. However, it is T20 cricket, and it is World Cup 2021, so anything can happen till the last ball of the match is played.

