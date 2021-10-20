T20 World Cup 2021 Match 07 Namibia Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 07 Namibia Vs. Netherlands - See Live Score, History of Head-to-Head Position in World Rankings and Who Will Win the Match.

T20 World Cup 2021 is started, and the 7th match is between Namibia and Netherlands. The match happens in Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. It will be an exciting contest as it is the 3rd match of Group A, the 2nd match of both teams and both of them have lost their previous games. We can surely hear the cheers of spectators even before the match as the cricket heat is getting high with each day passing. The match starts at 3:00 PM PST on 20th October 2021, so gear up to enjoy it no matter where in the world you are.

Besides Sri Lanka and Ireland, Namibia and Netherlands are in Group A of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, so we can say that the result of this match will decide the future of teams in Group A. The team wins today, still has chances to qualify for Super 12s, and the team that will lose this game will have to return home after the Group A matches end.

Pakistani spectators can watch the match live to enjoy every bit of it. If you are busy or don't have access to the TV to enjoy T20 World Cup 2021 Match 07, you can see the live score of Namibia Vs. Netherlands at UrduPoint.

Past Records of Namibia Vs. Netherlands Head To Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Namibia and Netherlands played two T20 matches in the past, and the Netherlands won both matches.

As per this parameter, the Netherlands is a favorite in the 7th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Now let's have a look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Past Records of Namibia in T20

Namibia has never played any T20 World Cup matches before. However, it has played its first T20 World Cup match in this tournament and lost it. Besides, it played 15 T20 International matches in the past and won only 6 out of these 15 matches.

So we can say that the Namibia T20 cricket team has not performed well in history and this tournament. However, we hope it will perform well in the 7th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to have chances to qualify in the Super 12s.

Past Records of Netherlands in T20

The Netherlands has lost its previous game in T20 World Cup 2021. Besides, Netherlands had played 12 T20 World Cup matches before and won 5 out of these 12 matches.

So we can say that the Netherlands T20 cricket team is performing average as per history. However, we hope it will perform well in the 7th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Namibia Vs. Netherlands in ICC T20 Rankings

Netherlands has a better position than Namibia in ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see details of both teams in the Rankings table. However, as per this parameter, we feel the Netherlands is the favorite to win the 7th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Where does Namibia Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Namibia T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at the 19th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Namibia Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 15 matches.

They currently have 2438 points and a rating of 163.

Where does Netherlands Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Netherlands T20 International Men's cricket team is currently at the 17th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Netherlands Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 20 matches. They currently have 3504 points and a rating of 175.

T20 WC 2021 Match 07 Namibia Vs. Netherlands Squads

Let's have a look at the playing 11 of both Namibia and the Netherlands.

Playing 11 of Namibia

The playing 11 of Namibia in T20 World Cup 2021 7th match will be among the following players.

Gerhard Erasmus (Captain)

Stephen Baard

Karl Birkenstock

Michau du Preez (Wicketkeeper)

Jan Frylinck

Zane Green (Wicketkeeper)

Nicol Lofie-Eaton

Bernard Scholtz

Ben Shikongo

JJ Smit (Vice-Captain)

Ruben Trumpelmann

Michael van Lingen

David Wiese

Craig Williams

Picky Ya France

Mauritius Ngupita

Playing 11 of Netherlands

The playing 11 of Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2021 7th match will be among the following players.

Pieter Seelaar (Captain)

Colin Ackermann (Vice-Captain)

Philippe Boissevain

Ben Cooper

Bas de Leede

Scott Edwards (Wicketkeeper)

Brandon Glover

Fred Klaassen

Stephan Myburgh

Max O’Dowd

Ryan Ten Doeschate

Logan van Beek

Timm van der Gugten

Roelof van der Merwe

Paul van Meekeren

Tobias Visee (Wicketkeeper)

Shane Snater

Who Will Win T20 WC 2021 Namibia Vs. Netherlands Match?

As per the ICC World T20 Rankings, Netherlands is the favorite team to win the 7th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Also, head-to-head history goes in favor of the Netherlands. It is important to note that the Netherlands has more experience playing T20 World Cup matches and has also played the previous game on the same ground in similar conditions.

So, as per our analysis, we predict that Netherlands has more chances to win the 7th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. However, results can turn any way as per the performance of both teams as this match is important for the survival of both teams in this tournament. We wish the best of luck to both Namibia and Netherlands.

ICC T20 WC 2021 Match 07 Namibia Vs. Netherlands Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 07 Namibia Vs. Netherlands. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.