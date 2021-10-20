T20 World Cup 2021 Match 08 Sri Lanka Vs. Ireland, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 08 Sri Lanka Vs. Ireland - See Live Score, History of Head-to-Head, Position in World Rankings, and Who Will Win the Match.

T20 World Cup 2021 is started, and the 8th match is between Sri Lanka and Ireland. The match is being played in Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. It will be an exciting contest as it is the 4th match of Group A and both teams' second match, both have won their previous games. We can surely hear the cheers of spectators even before the match as the cricket heat is getting high with each day passing. The match will start at 7:00 PM PST on 20th October 2021, so gear up to enjoy it no matter where in the world you are.

Besides Sri Lanka and Ireland, Namibia and Netherlands are in Group A of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. We can say that the result of this match will decide the future of teams in Group A, which two teams will qualify for the Super 12s. Pakistani spectators can watch the match live to enjoy every bit of it. If you are busy or don't have access to the TV to enjoy T20 World Cup 2021 Match 08, you can see the live score of Sri Lanka Vs. Ireland at UrduPoint.

Past Records of Sri Lanka Vs. Ireland Head To Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Sri Lanka and Ireland played only one T20 international match before, and Sri Lanka won the match. However, Sri Lanka and Ireland have played very well in their previous matches in this T20 World Cup 2021.

As per this parameter, Sri Lanka is a favorite in the 8th match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Now let's have a look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Past Records of Sri Lanka in T20

Sri Lanka has played 31 T20 World Cup matches and won 22 out of these 31 matches. Besides that, it played its 32nd T20 World Cup match in this tournament and won it.

So we can say that the Sri Lanka T20 cricket team is performing well as per the past T20 World Cup records and their last game in this tournament. This time, it is in the group stage, and we hope it will qualify for the Super 12s by winning this 8th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Past Records of Ireland in T20

Ireland has played 15 T20 World Cup matches and won only 3 out of these 15 matches. In contrast, it played its 16th T20 World Cup match in this tournament and won it.

So we can say that the Ireland T20 cricket team is improving its game as per the past T20 World Cup records and their performance in this tournament. We hope it will perform well in the 8th match of the T20 World Cup 2021. If they win it, there will be bright chances for them to qualify for the Super 12s.

Sri Lanka Vs. Ireland in ICC T20 Rankings

Sri Lanka has a better position than Ireland in ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see details of both teams in the Rankings table. However, we feel Sri Lanka is the favorite to win the 8th match of the T20 World Cup as per this parameter.

Where does Sri Lanka Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Sri Lanka T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently standing at the 10th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Sri Lanka Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 22 matches.

They currently have 5048 points and a rating of 229.

Where does Ireland Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Ireland T20 International Men's cricket team is currently standing at the 12th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Ireland Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 26 matches. They currently have 4930 points and a rating of 190.

T20 WC 2021 Match 08 Sri Lanka Vs. Ireland Squads

Let's have a look at the playing 11 of both Sri Lanka and Ireland.

Playing 11 of Sri Lanka

The playing 11 of Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup 2021 8th match will be among the following players.

Dasun Shanaka (Captain)

Kusal Janith Perera (Wicketkeeper)

Dinesh Chandimal (Wicketkeeper)

Dhananjaya De Silva (Vice-Captain)

Pathum Nissanka

Charith Asalanka

Avishka Fernando

Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Chamika Karunaratne

Wanindu Hasaranga

Dushmantha Chameera

Lahiru Kumara

Maheesh Theekshana

Akila Dananjaya

Binura Fernando

Ashen Bandara

Kamindu Mendis

Pulina Tharanga

Ramesh Mendis

Minod Bhanuka

Lakshan Sandakan

Nuwan Pradeep

Praveen Jayawickrama

Playing 11 of Ireland

The playing 11 of Ireland in T20 World Cup 2021 8th match will be among the following players.

Andrew Balbirnie (Captain)

Mark Adair

Curtis Campher

Gareth Delany

George Dockrell

Josh Little

Andrew McBrine

Kevin O'Brien

Neil Rock (Wicketkeeper)

Simi Singh

Paul Stirling

Harry Tector

Lorcan Tucker (Wicketkeeper)

Ben White

Craig Young

Shane Getkate

Graham Kennedy

Barry McCarthy

Who Will Win T20 WC 2021 Sri Lanka Vs. Ireland Match?

As per the ICC World T20 Rankings and the head-to-head history of both teams, Sri Lanka is the favorite team to win the 8th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Sri Lanka has more experience in the T20 World Cup games. Besides, team Sri Lanka has played its previous match in this tournament on the same ground in the same conditions.

This match is important as the winning team can secure its place for the Super 12s. Besides, the losing team will have to play hard in their next match to survive in this tournament. So as per our analysis, we predict that Sri Lanka has more chances to win the 8th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. However, results can turn any way as per the performance of both teams. We wish the best of luck to both Sri Lanka and Ireland.

ICC T20 WC 2021 Match 08 Sri Lanka Vs. Ireland Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 08 Sri Lanka Vs. Ireland. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.