T20 World Cup 2021 Match 10 Oman Vs. Scotland, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 10 Oman Vs. Scotland - See Live Score, History of Head-to-Head, Position in World Rankings, and Who Will Win the Match.

T20 World Cup 2021 is started, and the 10th match is between Oman and Scotland. The match is in Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman, so what an exciting contest it will be on the home ground of Oman. We can surely hear the cheers of spectators even before the match as it is the last match of Group B. The match starts at 7:00 PM PST on 21st October 2021, so gear up to enjoy it no matter where in the world you are.

Oman and Scotland are in Group B of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, besides Bangladesh and PNG. We can say that result of this match will decide the future of teams in Group B as Scotland has won both previous games and Oman lost its second match. Scotland has bright chances to qualify for the Super 12s, and victory in this match will confirm its position. However, if Oman wins and Bangladesh wins the earlier match, two out of Oman, Bangladesh, and Scotland will qualify for Super 12s as per their NRR.

Past Records of Oman Vs. Scotland Head To Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Oman and Scotland played once in the past, and Scotland won the match. However, it is a matter of history, and Oman has performed outstandingly in the previous matches and won the first match of this tournament. Also, Scotland has won both its previous games.

As per this parameter, we can say that Scotland is a favorite in the 10th match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Now let's have a look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Past Records of Oman in T20

Oman has played three matches of World Cup T20 in T20 World Cup 2016. It won 1 match, lost 1, and 1 did not result. Furthermore, it played two World Cup T20 matches in this tournament, won 1 and lost 1. So we can say that the Oman T20 cricket team is improving its game, and we hope it will perform well in the 10th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

If Oman has to be in the Super 12s, it has to win this game. Otherwise, its journey in T20 World Cup 2021 will end with this match.

Past Records of Scotland in T20

Scotland has played 7 T20 World Cup matches and won only one out of these seven matches. However, Scotland has won both of its previous matches in this tournament. Also, it has shown exceptional performance in the 2nd match of T20 World Cup 2021 against Bangladesh.

So we can say that the Scotland T20 cricket team is performing well according to history and past matches in this tournament. We hope it will present a good show in this match too. Scotland has bright chances to qualify for the Super 12s. If they win this game, they will surely qualify for the next round.

Oman Vs. Scotland in ICC T20 Rankings

Scotland has a better position than Oman in ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see details of both teams in the Rankings table. Scotland has a higher rating and more experience playing T20 World Cup matches than Oman. So we think that the game will go in favor of Scotland. However, anything is possible as it is T20 cricket.

Where does Oman Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Oman T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently standing at the 18th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Oman Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last ten matches. They currently have 1732 points and a rating of 173.

Where does Scotland Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Scotland T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at the 14th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Scotland Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 14 matches. They currently have 2553 points and a rating of 182.

T20 WC 2021 Match 10 Oman Vs. Scotland Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of both Oman and Scotland in the 10th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Playing 11 of Oman

The playing 11 of Oman in T20 World Cup 2021 10th match will be among the following players.

Zeeshan Maqsood (Captain)

Aqib Ilyas (Vice-Captain)

Jatinder Singh

Khawar Ali

Mohammad Nadeem

Ayaan Khan

Suraj Kumar (Wicketkeeper)

Sandeep Goud

Nester Dhamba

Kaleemullah

Bilal Khan

Naseem Khushi (Wicketkeeper)

Sufyan Mehmood

Fayyaz Butt

Khurram Khan

Playing 11 of Scotland

The playing 11 of Scotland in T20 World Cup 2021 10th match will be among the following players.

Kyle Coetzer (Captain)

Richard Berrington (Vice-Captain)

Dylan Budge

Matthew Cross (Wicketkeeper)

Josh Davey

Ally Evans

Chris Greaves

Michael Leask

Calum Macleod

George Munsey

Safyaan Sharif

Hamza Tahir

Craig Wallace (Wicketkeeper)

Mark Watt

Brad Wheal

Olie Haris

Chris Sole

Gavin Main

Who Will Win T20 WC 2021 Oman Vs. Scotland Match?

As per the head-to-head history, ICC World T20 Rankings, and performance of both teams in this tournament, Scotland is the favorite team to win the 10th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. They have performed exceptionally in this tournament. However, we know that Oman has improved its gameplay significantly, and the match is on its home ground. Also, Oman has played the previous match in the same conditions on the same ground that can be favorable in this match.

So we predict that Scotland will win the 10th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. It is necessary for them to secure a position in Super 12s. This match is also important for Oman as losing the game will end their journey in this tournament that it is hosting too.

However, it is T20 cricket, and it is World Cup 2021, so anything can happen till the last ball of the match is played.

ICC T20 WC 2021 Match 10 Oman Vs. Scotland Live Score

