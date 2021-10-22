T20 World Cup 2021 Match 11 Namibia Vs. Ireland, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 11 Namibia Vs. Ireland - See Live Score, History of Head-to-Head, Position in World Rankings, and Who Will Win the Match.

T20 World Cup 2021 is started; we have got Bangladesh and Scotland from Group B in the Super 12s. Today, qualifiers into Super 12s from Group A will be decided. It is the 11th match of this tournament between Namibia and Ireland. The match happens in Sharjah Cricket Ground and starts at 3:00 PM PST on 22nd October 2021, so gear up to enjoy it no matter where in the world you are.

It will be an exciting contest as it is the last match of Group A, and both teams have the very last chance to qualify for Super 12s. We can surely hear the cheers of spectators even before the match as the cricket heat is getting high with each day passing.

Besides Sri Lanka and Netherlands, Namibia and Ireland are in Group A of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, so we can say that the result of this match will decide the future of teams in Group A. The team that wins today will qualify for Super 12s besides Sri Lanka, and the team that will lose this game will have to return home after this match ends.

Past Records of Namibia Vs. Ireland Head To Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Namibia and Ireland never played against each other before in any T20 International match. However, it is the first T20 World Cup for Namibia, and Ireland has played many T20 World Cup matches.

As per this parameter, Ireland is a favorite in the 11th match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Now let's have a look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Past Records of Namibia in T20

Namibia has never played any T20 World Cup matches before. However, it has played its first two T20 World Cup matches in this tournament and won 1 and lost 1.

So we can say that the Namibia T20 cricket team has performed average in this tournament. However, we hope it will perform well in the 11th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to secure a position in the Super 12s.

Past Records of Ireland in T20

Ireland had played 15 T20 World Cup matches before and won only 3 out of these 15 matches. In contrast, it played two more T20 World Cup matches in this tournament and won 1 and lost 1.

So we can say that the Ireland T20 cricket team is also performing average but improving their game as per the past T20 World Cup records and their performance in this tournament. We hope it will perform well in the 11th match of the T20 World Cup 2021. If they win it, they will qualify for the Super 12s.

Namibia Vs. Ireland in ICC T20 Rankings

Ireland has a better position than Namibia in ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see details of both teams in the Rankings table. However, as per this parameter, we feel Ireland is the favorite to win the 11th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

*This T20 International Men's Cricket team ranking by ICC is as per the teams' performance before the T20 World Cup 2021.

Where does Namibia Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Namibia T20 International Men's cricket team is currently at the 19th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Namibia Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 15 matches. They currently have 2438 points and a rating of 163.

Where does Ireland Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Ireland T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently standing at the 12th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Ireland Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 26 matches. They currently have 4930 points and a rating of 190.

T20 WC 2021 Match 11 Namibia Vs. Ireland Squads

Let's have a look at the playing 11 of both Namibia and Ireland.

Playing 11 of Namibia

The playing 11 of Namibia in T20 World Cup 2021 11th match will be among the following players.

Gerhard Erasmus (Captain)

Stephen Baard

Karl Birkenstock

Michau du Preez (Wicketkeeper)

Jan Frylinck

Zane Green (Wicketkeeper)

Nicol Lofie-Eaton

Bernard Scholtz

Ben Shikongo

JJ Smit (Vice-Captain)

Ruben Trumpelmann

Michael van Lingen

David Wiese

Craig Williams

Picky Ya France

Mauritius Ngupita

Playing 11 of Ireland

The playing 11 of Ireland in T20 World Cup 2021 11th match will be among the following players.

Andrew Balbirnie (Captain)

Mark Adair

Curtis Campher

Gareth Delany

George Dockrell

Josh Little

Andrew McBrine

Kevin O'Brien

Neil Rock (Wicketkeeper)

Simi Singh

Paul Stirling

Harry Tector

Lorcan Tucker (Wicketkeeper)

Ben White

Craig Young

Shane Getkate

Graham Kennedy

Barry McCarthy

Who Will Win T20 WC 2021 Namibia Vs. Ireland Match?

As per the ICC World T20 Rankings, Ireland is the favorite team to win the 11th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. It is important to note that Ireland has more experience playing T20 World Cup matches. However, the match is important for both sides as the winner will go straight in the Super 12s.

So, as per our analysis, we predict that Ireland has more chances to win the 11th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. However, results can turn any way as per the performance of both teams because this match can end the journey of both sides in this tournament. We wish the best of luck to both Namibia and Ireland.

ICC T20 WC 2021 Match 11 Namibia Vs. Ireland Live Score

