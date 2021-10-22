T20 World Cup 2021 Match 12 Sri Lanka Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 12 Sri Lanka Vs. Netherlands - See Live Score, History of Head-to-Head, Position in World Rankings, and Who Will Win the Match.

T20 World Cup 2021 is started, and the 12th match is between Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. The match is being played in Sharjah Cricket Ground. It will be an exciting contest as it is the last match of Group A. Sri Lanka is already in the Super 12s; however, the Netherlands has to win a match before going back home. We can surely hear the cheers of spectators even before the match as the cricket heat is getting high with each day passing. The match will start at 7:00 PM PST on 22nd October 2021, so gear up to enjoy it no matter where in the world you are.

Besides Sri Lanka and Netherlands, Namibia and Ireland are in Group A of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Pakistani spectators can watch the match live to enjoy every bit of it. If you are busy or don't have access to the TV to enjoy T20 World Cup 2021 Match 12, you can see the live score of Sri Lanka Vs. Netherlands at UrduPoint.

Past Records of Sri Lanka Vs. Netherlands Head To Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Sri Lanka and the Netherlands have not played any T20 international match before. Sri Lanka won both previous matches, and the Netherlands has not won any matches in this T20 World Cup 2021.

As per this parameter, Sri Lanka is a favorite in the 12th match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Now let's have a look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Past Records of Sri Lanka in T20

Sri Lanka has played 31 T20 World Cup matches and won 22 out of these 31 matches. Besides that, it played two more T20 World Cup matches in this tournament and won both.

So we can say that the Sri Lanka T20 cricket team is performing well as per the past T20 World Cup records and their performance in this tournament. This time, it is in the group stage; however, it has qualified for the Super 12s of the T20 World Cup 2021 and didn't disappoint its fans.

Past Records of Netherlands in T20

The Netherlands has lost both of its previous games in the T20 World Cup 2021. Besides, the Netherlands had played 12 T20 World Cup matches before and won 5 out of these 12 matches.

So we can say that the Netherlands T20 cricket team is not performing well as per history and performance in this tournament. However, we hope it will perform well in the last match of the T20 World Cup 2021 group stage.

Sri Lanka Vs. Netherlands in ICC T20 Rankings

Sri Lanka has a better position than the Netherlands in ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see details of both teams in the Rankings table. However, we feel Sri Lanka is the favorite to win the 12th match of the T20 World Cup as per this parameter.

*This T20 International Men's Cricket team ranking by ICC is as per the teams' performance before the T20 World Cup 2021.

Where does Sri Lanka Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Sri Lanka T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently standing at the 10th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Sri Lanka Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 22 matches. They currently have 5048 points and a rating of 229.

Where does Netherlands Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Netherlands T20 International Men's cricket team is currently at the 17th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Netherlands Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 20 matches. They currently have 3504 points and a rating of 175.

T20 WC 2021 Match 12 Sri Lanka Vs. Netherlands Squads

Let's have a look at the playing 11 of both Sri Lanka and the Netherlands.

Playing 11 of Sri Lanka

The playing 11 of Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup 2021 12th match will be among the following players.

Dasun Shanaka (Captain)

Kusal Janith Perera (Wicketkeeper)

Dinesh Chandimal (Wicketkeeper)

Dhananjaya De Silva (Vice-Captain)

Pathum Nissanka

Charith Asalanka

Avishka Fernando

Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Chamika Karunaratne

Wanindu Hasaranga

Dushmantha Chameera

Lahiru Kumara

Maheesh Theekshana

Akila Dananjaya

Binura Fernando

Ashen Bandara

Kamindu Mendis

Pulina Tharanga

Ramesh Mendis

Minod Bhanuka

Lakshan Sandakan

Nuwan Pradeep

Praveen Jayawickrama

Playing 11 of Netherlands

The playing 11 of Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2021 12th match will be among the following players.

Pieter Seelaar (Captain)

Colin Ackermann (Vice-Captain)

Philippe Boissevain

Ben Cooper

Bas de Leede

Scott Edwards (Wicketkeeper)

Brandon Glover

Fred Klaassen

Stephan Myburgh

Max O’Dowd

Ryan Ten Doeschate

Logan van Beek

Timm van der Gugten

Roelof van der Merwe

Paul van Meekeren

Tobias Visee (Wicketkeeper)

Shane Snater

Who Will Win T20 WC 2021 Sri Lanka Vs. Netherlands Match?

As per the ICC World T20 Rankings and the performance of both teams so far in this tournament, Sri Lanka is the favorite team to win the 12th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Furthermore, Sri Lanka has more experience in the T20 World Cup games.

This match is important as the Netherlands has not won any game so far. Also, Sri Lanka will show its strong sides to all the upcoming opponents in the Super 12s by their good performance in this match. So as per our analysis, we predict that Sri Lanka has more chances to win the 12th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. However, results can turn any way as per the performance of both teams. We wish the best of luck to both Sri Lanka and the Netherlands.

ICC T20 WC 2021 Match 12 Sri Lanka Vs. Netherlands Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 12 Sri Lanka Vs. Netherlands. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.