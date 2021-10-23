T20 World Cup 2021 Match 13 Australia Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 13 Australia Vs. South Africa - See Live Score, History of Head-to-Head, Position in World Rankings, and Who Will Win the Match.

T20 World Cup 2021 is started, and we are in the Super 12s now. Today, the exciting Super 12s matches are started. It is the 13th match of this tournament between Australia and South Africa. The match happens in Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and starts at 3:00 PM PST on 23rd October 2021, so gear up to enjoy it no matter where in the world you are.

It will be an exciting contest as it is the first match of Group 1. We can surely hear the cheers of spectators even before the match as the cricket heat is getting high with each day passing.

Besides Australia and South Africa, England, West Indies, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka are in Group 1 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. We can say that the result of this match will decide the future of teams in Group 1. The team that wins today will have a better position in the points table from the beginning of this round. It will surely build pressure on other teams of this group.

Past Records of Australia Vs. South Africa Head To Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Australia and South Africa played 10 T20 International matches against each other before. Among these ten matches, Australia won 3, and South Africa won 7 matches. However, it is the first T20 World Cup 2021 match for both teams, and results can turn any way.

As per this parameter, South Africa is a favorite in the 13th match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Now let's have a look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Past Records of Australia in T20 WC

Australia had played 29 T20 World Cup matches before and won 16 out of these 29 matches. However, it has never been a T20 World Cup Champion.

So we can say that the Australia T20 cricket team has performed well in the past T20 World Cups. We hope it will perform well in the 13th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to secure a high position in the points table of Group 1 of Super 12s.

Past Records of South Africa in T20 WC

South Africa had played 30 T20 World Cup matches before and won 18 out of these 30 matches. However, it has never been a T20 World Cup Champion.

So we can say that the South Africa T20 cricket team has performed well in the past T20 World Cups. We hope it will perform well in the 13th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to secure a high position in the points table of Group 1 of Super 12s.

Australia Vs. South Africa in ICC T20 Rankings

South Africa has a better position than Australia in ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see details of both teams in the Rankings table. However, as per this parameter, we feel South Africa is the favorite to win the 13th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

*This T20 International Men's Cricket team ranking by ICC is as per the teams' performance before the T20 World Cup 2021.

Where does Australia Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Australia T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at the 7th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking.

This position of the Australia cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 33 matches. They currently have 7923 points and a rating of 240.

Where does South Africa Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

South Africa T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently standing at the 5th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the South Africa Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 30 matches. They currently have 7489 points and a rating of 250.

T20 WC 2021 Match 13 Australia Vs. South Africa Squads

Let's have a look at the playing 11 of both Australia and South Africa.

Playing 11 of Australia

The playing 11 of Australia in T20 World Cup 2021 13th match will be among the following players.

Aaron Finch (Captain)

Ashton Agar

Pat Cummins (Vice-Captain)

Josh Hazlewood

Josh Inglis (Wicket Keeper)

Mitchell Marsh

Glenn Maxwell

Kane Richardson

Steve Smith

Mitchell Starc

Marcus Stoinis

Mitchell Swepson

Matthew Wade (Wicket Keeper)

David Warner

Adam Zampa

Dan Christian

Daniel Sams

Nathan Ellis

Playing 11 of South Africa

The playing 11 of South Africa in T20 World Cup 2021 13th match will be among the following players.

Temba Bavuma (Captain)

Keshav Maharaj

Quinton de Kock (Wicket Keeper)

Bjorn Fortuin

Reeza Hendricks

Heinrich Klaasen

Aiden Markram

David Miller

W Mulder

Lungi Ngidi

Anrich Nortje

Dwaine Pretorius

Kagiso Rabada

Tabraiz Shamsi

Rassie van der Dussen

George Linde

Andile Phehlukwayo

Lizaad Williams

Who Will Win T20 WC 2021 Australia Vs. South Africa Match?

As per the ICC World T20 Rankings, head-to-head history, and win percentage in previous T20 World Cups, South Africa is the favorite team to win the 13th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The match is important for both sides as the winner will get a higher position in the points table right from the start of Super 12s.

Both teams will present a good show. However, we predict that South Africa has more chances to win the 13th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The results can turn any way as per the performance of both teams. We wish the best of luck to both Australia and South Africa.

ICC T20 WC 2021 Match 13 Australia Vs. South Africa Live Score

