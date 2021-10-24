T20 World Cup 2021 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India - See Live Score, History of Head-to-Head, Position in World Rankings, and Who Will Win the Match.

T20 World Cup 2021 is started, and we are in the Super 12s now. Today, the exciting Super 12s matches of Group 2 are started. It is the 16th match of this tournament between Pakistan and India. The match happens in Dubai International Stadium and starts at 7:00 PM PST on 24th October 2021, so gear up to enjoy it no matter where in the world you are.

It will be an exciting contest as it is the first match of Group 2. We can surely hear the cheers of spectators even before the match as it is a high voltage match.

Besides Pakistan and India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Namibia, and Scotland are in Group 2 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. We can say that the result of this match will decide the future of teams in Group 2. The team that wins today will have a better position in the points table from the beginning of this round. It will surely build pressure on other teams of this group.

Pakistani spectators can watch the match live to enjoy every bit of it. If you are busy or don't have access to the TV to enjoy T20 World Cup 2021 Match 16, you can see the live score of Pakistan Vs. India at UrduPoint.

Past Records of Pakistan Vs. India Head To Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Pakistan and India played 6 T20 International matches against each other before. Among these six matches, Pakistan won 2, and India won 4 matches. However, it is the first T20 World Cup 2021 match for both teams, and results can turn any way.

As per this parameter, India is a favorite in the 16th match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Now let's have a look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Past Records of Pakistan in T20 WC

Pakistan had played 34 T20 World Cup matches before and won 19 out of these 34 matches. Furthermore, it was the T20 World Cup Champion in 2009 and runner-up in 2007. Also, Pakistan was a semifinalist in 2010 and 2012.

So we can say that the Pakistan T20 cricket team has performed well in the past T20 World Cups. We hope it will also perform well in the 16th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to secure a high position in the points table of Group 2 of Super 12s.

Past Records of India in T20 WC

India had played 33 T20 World Cup matches before and won 20 out of these 33 matches. Furthermore, it was the T20 World Cup Champion in 2007 and runner-up in 2014. Also, India was a semifinalist in 2016.

So we can say that the India T20 cricket team has performed well in the past T20 World Cups. We hope it will also perform well in the 16th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to secure a high position in the points table of Group 2 of Super 12s.

Pakistan Vs. India in ICC T20 Rankings

India has a better position than Pakistan in ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see details of both teams in the Rankings table. However, as per this parameter, we feel India is the favorite to win the 16th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

*This T20 International Men's Cricket team ranking by ICC is as per the teams' performance before the T20 World Cup 2021.

Where does Pakistan Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Pakistan T20 International Men's cricket team is currently at the 3rd position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Pakistan Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 34 matches. They currently have 8883 points and a rating of 261.

Where does India Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

India T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently standing at the 2nd position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the India Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 28 matches. They currently have 7456 points and a rating of 266.

T20 WC 2021 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India Squads

Let's have a look at the playing 11 of both Pakistan and India.

Playing 11 of Pakistan

The playing 11 of Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2021 16th match will be among the following players.

Babar Azam (Captain)

Shadab Khan (Vice-Captain)

Asif Ali

Fakhar Zaman

Haider Ali

Haris Rauf

Hasan Ali

Imad Wasim

Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammad Rizwan (Wicketkeeper)

Mohammad Wasim Jnr

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Wicketkeeper)

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Khushdil Shah

Shoaib Malik

Shahnawaz Dahani

Usman Qadir

Playing 11 of India

The playing 11 of India in T20 World Cup 2021 16th match will be among the following players.

Virat Kohli (Captain)

Rohit Sharma (Vice-Captain)

KL Rahul

Suryakumar Yadav

Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper)

Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper)

Hardik Pandya

Ravindra Jadeja

Rahul Chahar

Ravichandran Ashwin

Axar Patel

Varun Chakravarthy

Jasprit Bumrah

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Mohd Shami

Shardul Thakur

Who Will Win T20 WC 2021 Pakistan Vs. India Match?

As per the ICC World T20 Rankings, head-to-head history, and win percentage in previous T20 World Cups, India is the favorite team to win the 16th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The match is important for both sides as the winner will get a higher position in the points table right from the start of Super 12s.

Both teams will present a good show. However, we predict India has more chances to win the 16th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, but our good wishes are with Team Pakistan. The results can turn any way as per the performance of both teams.

ICC T20 WC 2021 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.