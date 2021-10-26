T20 World Cup 2021 Match 18 South Africa Vs. West Indies, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 18 South Africa Vs. West Indies - See Live Score, History of Head-to-Head, Position in World Rankings, Who Will Win the Match, Qualify for Semifinals, and much more.

T20 World Cup 2021 is started, and we are in the Super 12s now. It is the 18th match of this tournament between South Africa and the West Indies. The match happens in Dubai International Stadium and starts at 3:00 PM PST on 26th October 2021, so gear up to enjoy it no matter where in the world you are.

It will be an exciting contest as both teams' second match in Super 12s, and both have lost their previous games. We can surely hear the cheers of spectators even before the match as the cricket heat is getting high with each day passing.

Besides South Africa and West Indies, England, Australia, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh are in Group 1 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The result of this match will decide the future of both teams in Group 1 as they have only three matches left after this one. The team that wins today will have a better position in the points table of Group 1. It will surely build pressure on other teams of this group.

Pakistani spectators can watch the match live to enjoy every bit of it. If you are busy or don't have access to the TV to enjoy T20 World Cup 2021 Match 18, you can see the live score of South Africa Vs. West Indies at UrduPoint.

Past Records of South Africa Vs. West Indies Head To Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. South Africa and West Indies played 10 T20 International matches against each other before. Among these ten matches, South Africa won 8, and West Indies won only two matches. However, both teams will fight to win this match. So results can turn in any direction.

As per this parameter, South Africa is a favorite in the 18th match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Now let's have a look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Past Records of South Africa in T20 WC

South Africa had played 30 T20 World Cup matches before and won 18 out of these 30 matches. Besides, it lost its first game (the 31st T20 World Cup match) of this tournament against Australia.

So we can say that the South Africa T20 cricket team has performed well in the past T20 World Cups. We hope it will learn from the mistakes of the past game and perform well in the 18th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to secure a high position in the points table of Group 1 of Super 12s.

Past Records of West Indies in T20 WC

West Indies had played 31 T20 World Cup matches before and won 17 out of these 31 matches. Also, West Indies lost its first game (the 32nd T20 World Cup match) of this tournament against England.

The West Indies T20 cricket team has performed well in the past T20 World Cups. We hope it will learn from the mistakes of the past game and perform well in the 18th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to secure a high position in the points table of Group 1 of Super 12s.

South Africa Vs. West Indies in ICC T20 Rankings

South Africa has a better position than West Indies in ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see details of both teams in the Rankings table. However, as per this parameter, South Africa is the favorite to win the 18th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

*This T20 International Men's Cricket team ranking by ICC is as per the teams' performance before the T20 World Cup 2021.

Where does South Africa Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

South Africa T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently standing at the 5th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the South Africa Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 30 matches. They currently have 7489 points and a rating of 250.

Where does West Indies Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

West Indies T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently standing at the 9th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the West Indies Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 29 matches.

They currently have 6792 points and a rating of 234.

South Africa Vs. West Indies Win Percentage in T20 WC

In the past T20 World Cups, South Africa had a 60 win percentage. In contrast, West Indies had a 58.33 win percentage. As per this parameter, South Africa is the favorite to win the 18th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

*This T20 World Cup win percentage of both teams does not contain does not include their win/loss record of T20 World Cup 2021.

South Africa Vs. West Indies, Who Can Qualify Semifinals?

In the past T20 World Cups, South Africa and West Indies were semifinalists in 2009 and 2014. Besides, West Indies was the T20 World Champion in 2012 and 2016. In contrast, South Africa has never won the T20 cup. They have to work hard in this tournament to make history.

It looks like team West Indies is the favorite in this match as per this parameter. We hope to see an exciting contest in the 18th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

T20 WC 2021 Match 18 South Africa Vs. West Indies Squads

Let's have a look at the playing 11 of both South Africa and West Indies.

Playing 11 of South Africa

The playing 11 of South Africa in T20 World Cup 2021 18th match will be among the following players.

Temba Bavuma (Captain)

Keshav Maharaj

Quinton de Kock (Wicketkeeper)

Bjorn Fortuin

Reeza Hendricks

Heinrich Klaasen

Aiden Markram

David Miller

W Mulder

Lungi Ngidi

Anrich Nortje

Dwaine Pretorius

Kagiso Rabada

Tabraiz Shamsi

Rassie van der Dussen

George Linde

Andile Phehlukwayo

Lizaad Williams

Playing 11 of West Indies

Playing 11 of West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2021 18th match will be among the following players.

Kieron Pollard (Captain)

Nicholas Pooran (Vice-Captain) (Wicketkeeper)

Fabian Allen

Dwayne Bravo

Roston Chase

Andre Fletcher (Wicketkeeper)

Chris Gayle

Shimron Hetmyer

Evin Lewis

Obed McCoy

Lendl Simmons

Ravi Rampaul

Andre Russell

Oshane Thomas

Hayden Walsh jr

Darren Bravo

Sheldon Cottrell

Jason Holder

Akeal Hosein

Who Will Win T20 WC 2021 South Africa Vs. West Indies Match?

As per the ICC World T20 Rankings, win percentage in T20 World Cups, performance in previous T20 World Cups, and head-to-head history, South Africa is the favorite team to win the 18th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. In contrast, West Indies had played outstandingly in previous T20 World Cups and was the champion twice. Also, West Indies played their previous match of this tournament, three days ago, against England on the same ground in similar conditions. We hope they will learn from their mistakes in that match and will not repeat them. The match is important for both sides as the winner will get a higher position in the points table of Group 1 of Super 12s.

Both teams will present a good show. However, we predict that West Indies will have more chances to win the 18th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The results can turn any way as per the performance of both teams. We wish the best of luck to both South Africa and West Indies.

ICC T20 WC 2021 Match 18 South Africa Vs. West Indies Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 18 South Africa Vs. West Indies. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.