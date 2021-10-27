T20 World Cup 2021 Match 20 England Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 20 England Vs. Bangladesh - See Live Score, History of Head-to-Head, Position in World Rankings, Who Will Win the Match, Qualify for Semifinals, and much more.

T20 World Cup 2021 is started, and we are in the Super 12s now. It is the 20th match of this tournament between England and Bangladesh. The match happens in Sheikh Zayed Stadium and starts at 3:00 PM PST on 27th October 2021, so gear up to enjoy it no matter where in the world you are.

It will be an exciting contest as Bangladesh lost its first match and England won it. We can surely hear the cheers of spectators even before the match as the cricket heat is getting high with each day passing.

Besides England and Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Australia, and West Indies are in Group 1 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The result of this match will decide the future of both teams in Group 1 as England can make its position stronger by winning it. In contrast, Bangladesh can build pressure on other teams by beating England, the number one T20 team worldwide.

Past Records of England Vs. Bangladesh Head To Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. England and Bangladesh never faced each other in any T20 International match. Bangladesh will want to win the match to have a chance to qualify for the semifinals. In contrast, if England wins, it will have a strong position in Group 1 of Super 12s.

As per this parameter, England is a favorite in the 20th match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Now let's have a look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Past Records of England in T20 WC

England had played 32 T20 World Cup matches before and won 15 out of these 32 matches. Also, it won its 33rd T20 World Cup match in this tournament against West Indies.

So we can say that the England T20 cricket team has performed well in the past T20 World Cups. We hope it will also perform well in the 20th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to secure a high position in the points table of Group 1 of Super 12s.

Past Records of Bangladesh in T20 WC

Bangladesh had played 25 T20 World Cup matches before and won only 5 out of these 25 matches. Also, Bangladesh has won 2 out of 3 matches in Group B. However, it lost its first match in the Super 12s against Sri Lanka.

The Bangladesh T20 cricket team has not performed well in the past T20 World Cups. However, it played nicely in this tournament. We hope it will perform well in the 20th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to have some chances to qualify for the semifinals.

England Vs. Bangladesh in ICC T20 Rankings

England has a better position than Bangladesh in ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see details of both teams in the Rankings table. However, as per this parameter, we feel England is the favorite to win the 20th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Where does England Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

The England T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at 1st position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the England Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 29 matches. They currently have 8074 points and a rating of 278.

Where does Bangladesh Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Bangladesh T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently standing at the 8th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking.

This position of the Bangladesh cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 30 matches. They currently have 7086 points and a rating of 236.

England Vs. Bangladesh Win Percentage in T20 WC

In the past T20 World Cups, England had a 48.38 win percentage. In contrast, Bangladesh had a 20.83 win percentage. As per this parameter, England is the favorite to win the 20th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

*This T20 World Cup win percentage of both teams does not contain does not include their win/loss record of T20 World Cup 2021.

England Vs. Bangladesh, Who Can Qualify Semifinals?

In the past T20 World Cups, England was the T20 World Cup Champion in 2010 and runner-up in 2016. In contrast, Bangladesh has never qualified in the semifinals of any previous T20 World Cups. They have to work hard in this tournament to make history.

As per this parameter, England is the favorite to win the 20th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

T20 WC 2021 Match 20 England Vs. Bangladesh Squads

Let's have a look at the playing 11 of both England and Bangladesh.

Playing 11 of England

The playing 11 of England in T20 World Cup 2021 20th match will be among the following players.

Eoin Morgan (Captain)

Moeen Ali

Jonathan Bairstow (Wicketkeeper)

Sam Billings (Wicketkeeper)

Jos Buttler (Vice-Captain) (Wicketkeeper)

Tom Curran

Chris Jordan

Liam Livingstone

Dawid Malan

Tymal Mills

Adil Rashid

Jason Roy

David Willey

Chris Woakes

Mark Wood

Liam Dawson

James Vince

Reece Topley

Playing 11 of Bangladesh

Playing 11 of Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2021 20th match will be among the following players.

Mahmud Ullah (Captain)

Naim Sheikh

Soumya Sarkar

Litton Kumer Das (Wicketkeeper)

Shakib Al Hasan

Mushfiqur Rahim

Afif Hossain

Nurul Hasan Sohan

Shak Mahedi Hasan

Nasum Ahmed

Mustafizur Rahman (Wicketkeeper)

Shoriful Islam

Taskin Ahmed

Shaif Uddin

Shamim Hossain

Aminul Islam

Who Will Win T20 WC 2021 England Vs. Bangladesh Match?

As per the ICC World T20 Rankings, win percentage in T20 World Cups, and performance in past T20 World Cups, England is the favorite team to win the 20th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The match is important for both sides as the winner will have a better chance to qualify for the semifinals.

Both teams will present a good show, and spectators have high hopes from team England. We predict that England has more chances to win the 20th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The results can turn any way as per the performance of both teams. We wish the best of luck to both England and Bangladesh.

ICC T20 WC 2021 Match 20 England Vs. Bangladesh Live Score

