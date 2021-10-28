T20 World Cup 2021 Match 22 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 22 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka - See Live Score, History of Head-to-Head, Position in World Rankings, Who Will Win the Match, Qualify for Semifinals, and much more

T20 World Cup 2021 is started, and we are in the Super 12s now. It is the 22nd match of this tournament between Australia and Sri Lanka. The match happens in Dubai International Stadium and starts at 7:00 PM PST on 29th October 2021, so gear up to enjoy it no matter where in the world you are.

It will be an exciting contest as Sri Lanka and Australia have won their previous matches in Group 1. We can surely hear the cheers of spectators even before the match as the cricket heat is getting high with each day passing.

Besides Australia and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa, England, and West Indies are in Group 1 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The result of this match will decide the future of both teams in Group 1 as the winner can make its position stronger.

Pakistani spectators can watch the match live to enjoy every bit of it. If you are busy or don't have access to the TV to enjoy T20 World Cup 2021 Match 22, you can see the live score of Australia Vs. Sri Lanka at UrduPoint.

Past Records of Australia Vs. Sri Lanka Head To Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Australia and Sri Lanka faced each other in 16 T20 International matches. Sri Lanka and Australia both won 8 matches each. The team that wins will have a better chance to qualify for the semifinals.

As per this parameter, both teams are favorites in the 22nd match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Now let's have a look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Past Records of Australia in T20 WC

Australia had played 29 T20 World Cup matches before and won 16 out of these 29 matches. However, it has never been a T20 World Cup Champion. Australia played its 30th T20 World Cup match in this tournament against South Africa and won it.

So we can say that the Australia T20 cricket team has performed well in the past T20 World Cups. We hope it will perform well in the 22nd match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to secure a high position in the points table of Group 1 of Super 12s.

Past Records of Sri Lanka in T20 WC

Sri Lanka had played 35 T20 World Cup matches before and won 22 out of these 35 matches. In this tournament, Sri Lanka has won 3 out of 3 matches in Group A and the first match of Group 1 against Bangladesh.

The Sri Lanka T20 cricket team has performed well in the past T20 World Cups and in this tournament too. We hope it will also perform well in the 22nd match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to secure a high position in the points table of Group 1 of Super 12s.

Australia Vs. Sri Lanka in ICC T20 Rankings

Australia has a better position than Sri Lanka in ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see details of both teams in the Rankings table. However, as per this parameter, we feel Australia is the favorite to win the 22nd match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Where does Australia Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Australia T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at the 6th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Australia Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 34 matches. They currently have 8223 points and a rating of 242.

Where does Sri Lanka Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

The Sri Lanka T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at 9th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Sri Lanka Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 26 matches. They currently have 6056 points and a rating of 233.

Australia Vs. Sri Lanka Win Percentage in T20 WC

In the past T20 World Cups, Australia had a 55.17 win percentage. In contrast, Sri Lanka had a 64.28 win percentage. As per this parameter, Sri Lanka is the favorite to win the 22nd match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

*This T20 World Cup win percentage of both teams does not contain their win/loss record of T20 World Cup 2021.

Australia Vs. Sri Lanka, Who Can Qualify Semifinals?

In the past T20 World Cups, Australia was the runner-up in 2010. Besides, it was a semifinalist in 2007 and 2012. In contrast, Sri Lanka was the T20 World Cup Champion in 2014 and the runner-up in 2009 and 2012. Furthermore, it was a semifinalist in 2010.

As per this parameter, Sri Lanka is the favorite to win the 22nd match of the T20 World Cup 2021. However, here we need to consider that it needed to play Group Stage matches in this tournament.

Australia Vs. Sri Lanka Position in Group 1 Points Table

Sri Lanka is currently at the second position in the points table of Group 1 of Super 12. They had played one match before and won it against Bangladesh. They currently have two points and a Net Run Rate of +o.583. If Sri Lanka wins this match, it will maintain its position in Group 1.

Australia is currently at the third position in the points table of Group 1 of Super 12. They had played one match before and won it against South Africa. They currently have two points and a Net Run Rate of +o.253. If Australia wins this match, it will attain 2nd place in the points table of Group 1.

T20 WC 2021 Match 22 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka Squads

Let's have a look at the playing 11 of both Australia and Sri Lanka.

Playing 11 of Australia

The playing 11 of Australia in T20 World Cup 2021 22nd match will be among the following players.

Aaron Finch (Captain)

Ashton Agar

Pat Cummins (Vice-Captain)

Josh Hazlewood

Josh Inglis (Wicket Keeper)

Mitchell Marsh

Glenn Maxwell

Kane Richardson

Steve Smith

Mitchell Starc

Marcus Stoinis

Mitchell Swepson

Matthew Wade (Wicket Keeper)

David Warner

Adam Zampa

Dan Christian

Daniel Sams

Nathan Ellis

Playing 11 of Sri Lanka

Playing 11 of Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2021 22nd match will be among the following players.

Dasun Shanaka (Captain)

Kusal Janith Perera (Wicketkeeper)

Dinesh Chandimal (Wicketkeeper)

Dhananjaya De Silva (Vice-Captain)

Pathum Nissanka

Charith Asalanka

Avishka Fernando

Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Chamika Karunaratne

Wanindu Hasaranga

Dushmantha Chameera

Lahiru Kumara

Maheesh Theekshana

Akila Dananjaya

Binura Fernando

Ashen Bandara

Kamindu Mendis

Pulina Tharanga

Ramesh Mendis

Minod Bhanuka

Lakshan Sandakan

Nuwan Pradeep

Praveen Jayawickrama

Who Will Win T20 WC 2021 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka Match?

As per the ICC World T20 World Rankings, Australia is the favorite team to win the 22nd match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. In contrast, as per the win percentage in T20 World Cups and performance in past T20 World Cups, Sri Lanka is the favorite team to win this match. This match is important for both sides as the winner will have a better chance to qualify for the semifinals.

Both teams will present a good show, and spectators have high hopes for both teams. However, we predict Australia has more chances to win the 22nd match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The results can turn any way as per the performance of both teams. We wish the best of luck to both Australia and Sri Lanka.

ICC T20 WC 2021 Match 22 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 22 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.