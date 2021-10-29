T20 World Cup 2021 Match 23 West Indies Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 23 West Indies Vs. Bangladesh - See Live Score, History of Head-to-Head, Position in World Rankings, Who Will Win the Match, Qualify for Semifinals, and much more.

T20 World Cup 2021 is started, and we are in the Super 12s now. It is the 23rd match of this tournament between the West Indies and Bangladesh. The match happens in Sharjah Cricket Stadium and starts at 3:00 PM PST on 29th October 2021, so gear up to enjoy it no matter where in the world you are.

It will be an exciting contest as Bangladesh, and the West Indies have lost both of their previous matches in Group 1. We can surely hear the cheers of spectators even before the match as the cricket heat is getting high with each day passing.

Besides West Indies and Bangladesh, Australia, South Africa, England, and Sri Lanka are in Group 1 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The result of this match will decide the future of both teams in Group 1 as the losing team will have no more chances to qualify for the semifinals.

Pakistani spectators can watch the match live to enjoy every bit of it. If you are busy or don't have access to the TV to enjoy T20 World Cup 2021 Match 23, you can see the live score of West Indies Vs. Bangladesh at UrduPoint.

Past Records of West Indies Vs. Bangladesh Head To Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. West Indies and Bangladesh faced each other in 12 T20 International matches. Bangladesh won 5, and West Indies won 6 matches, and one did not result.

As per this parameter, West Indies is the favorite to win the 23rd match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Now let's have a look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Past Records of West Indies in T20 WC

West Indies had played 31 T20 World Cup matches before and won 17 out of these 31 matches. Also, West Indies lost both of its games in the Super 12s of T20 World Cup 2021 against England and South Africa.

The West Indies T20 cricket team has performed well in the past T20 World Cups. We hope it will learn from the mistakes of the past games and perform well in the 23rd match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Only then West Indies can survive in the tournament.

Past Records of Bangladesh in T20 WC

Bangladesh had played 25 T20 World Cup matches before and won only 5 out of these 25 matches. Also, Bangladesh has won 2 out of 3 matches in Group B. However, it lost both matches in the Super 12s against Sri Lanka and England.

The Bangladesh T20 cricket team has not performed well in the past T20 World Cups. However, it played nicely in this tournament's Group Stage. We hope it will perform well in the 23rd match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to have some chances to qualify for the semifinals.

West Indies Vs. Bangladesh in ICC T20 Rankings

Bangladesh has a better position than West Indies in ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see details of both teams in the Rankings table. However, as per this parameter, we feel Bangladesh is the favorite to win the 23rd match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Where does West Indies Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

West Indies T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently standing at the 10th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the West Indies Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 31 matches. They currently have 7214 points and a rating of 233.

Where does Bangladesh Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Bangladesh T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently standing at the 8th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Bangladesh Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 30 matches. They currently have 7086 points and a rating of 236.

West Indies Vs. Bangladesh Win Percentage in T20 WC

In the past T20 World Cups, West Indies had a 58.33 win percentage. In contrast, Bangladesh had a 20.83 win percentage.

As per this parameter, West Indies is the favorite to win the 23rd match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

*This T20 World Cup win percentage of both teams does not contain their win/loss record of T20 World Cup 2021.

West Indies Vs. Bangladesh, Who Can Qualify Semifinals?

In the past T20 World Cups, West Indies was the Champion in 2012 and 2016. Besides, it was a semifinalist in 2009 and 2014. In contrast, Bangladesh had never been to any T20 World Cup semifinal.

As per this parameter, West Indies is the favorite to win the 23rd match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

West Indies Vs. Bangladesh Position in Group 1 Points Table

Bangladesh is currently at the 5th position in the points table of Group 1 of Super 12. They had played two matches before and lost both against Sri Lanka and England. They currently have zero points and a Net Run Rate of -1.655. If Bangladesh wins this match, it will maintain its position in Group 1.

West Indies is currently at the 6th and last position in the points table of Group 1 of Super 12. They had played two matches before and lost both against South Africa and England. They currently have zero points and a Net Run Rate of -2.550. If West Indies wins this match, it will attain a better place in the points table of Group 1.

T20 WC 2021 Match 23 West Indies Vs. Bangladesh Squads

Let's have a look at the playing 11 of both West Indies and Bangladesh.

Playing 11 of West Indies

The playing 11 of West Indies in T20 World Cup 2021 23rd match will be among the following players.

Kieron Pollard (Captain)

Nicholas Pooran (Vice-Captain) (Wicketkeeper)

Fabian Allen

Dwayne Bravo

Roston Chase

Andre Fletcher (Wicketkeeper)

Chris Gayle

Shimron Hetmyer

Evin Lewis

Obed McCoy

Lendl Simmons

Ravi Rampaul

Andre Russell

Oshane Thomas

Hayden Walsh jr

Darren Bravo

Sheldon Cottrell

Jason Holder

Akeal Hosein

Playing 11 of Bangladesh

Playing 11 of Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2021 23rd match will be among the following players.

Mahmud Ullah (Captain)

Naim Sheikh

Soumya Sarkar

Litton Kumer Das (Wicketkeeper)

Shakib Al Hasan

Mushfiqur Rahim

Afif Hossain

Nurul Hasan Sohan

Shak Mahedi Hasan

Nasum Ahmed

Mustafizur Rahman (Wicketkeeper)

Shoriful Islam

Taskin Ahmed

Shaif Uddin

Shamim Hossain

Aminul Islam

Who Will Win T20 WC 2021 West Indies Vs. Bangladesh Match?

As per the ICC World T20 World Rankings, Bangladesh is the favorite team to win the 23rd match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. In contrast, as per the win percentage in T20 World Cups and performance in past T20 World Cups, West Indies is the favorite team to win this match. This match is important for both sides as the losing team will have no chance to qualify for the semifinals.

Both teams will present a good show, and spectators have high hopes for both teams. However, we predict West Indies will have more chances to win the 23rd match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The results can turn any way as per the performance of both teams. We wish the best of luck to both West Indies and Bangladesh.

ICC T20 WC 2021 Match 23 West Indies Vs. Bangladesh Live Score

