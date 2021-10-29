T20 World Cup 2021 Match 24 Afghanistan Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 24 Afghanistan Vs. Pakistan - See Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Position in World Rankings, Who Will Win the Match, Qualify for Semifinals, and much more.

T20 World Cup 2021 is started, and we are in the Super 12s now. It is the 24th match of this tournament between Afghanistan and Pakistan. The match happens in Dubai International Stadium and starts at 7:00 PM PST on 29th October 2021, so gear up to enjoy it no matter where in the world you are.

It will be an exciting contest as Pakistan and Afghanistan have won their previous matches in Group 2. We can surely hear the cheers of spectators even before the match as the cricket heat is getting high with each day passing.

Besides Afghanistan and Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Scotland, and Namibia are in Group 2 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The result of this match will decide the future of both teams in Group 2 as the winning team will have more chances to qualify for the semifinals.

Past Records of Afghanistan Vs. Pakistan Head To Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Afghanistan and Pakistan faced each other in one T20 International match, and Pakistan won it.

As per this parameter, Pakistan is the favorite to win the 24th match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Now let's have a look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Past Records of Afghanistan in T20 WC

Afghanistan had played 14 T20 World Cup matches before and won 5 out of these 14 matches. It played its 15th T20 World Cup match in this tournament against Scotland and won it.

So we can say that the Afghanistan T20 cricket team has not performed well in the past T20 World Cups. However, they played amazingly against Scotland in their previous game. We hope it will perform well in the 24th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to secure more chances to qualify for the semifinals.

Past Records of Pakistan in T20 WC

Pakistan had played 34 T20 World Cup matches before and won 19 out of these 34 matches. Also, Pakistan has won both of its matches in the Super 12s of the T20 World Cup 2021 against India and New Zealand.

The Pakistan T20 cricket team has performed well in the past T20 World Cups and is playing good cricket in this tournament. We hope it will also perform well in the 24th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to maintain the first position in the points table of Group 2 of Super 12s.

Afghanistan Vs. Pakistan in ICC T20 Rankings

Pakistan has a better position than Afghanistan in ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see details of both teams in the Rankings table. However, as per this parameter, we feel Pakistan is the favorite to win the 24th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Where does Afghanistan Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

The Afghanistan T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at 7th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Afghanistan Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 13 matches. They currently have 3072 points and a rating of 236.

Where does Pakistan Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Pakistan T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at the 3rd position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Pakistan Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 36 matches. They currently have 9506 points and a rating of 264.

Afghanistan Vs. Pakistan Win Percentage in T20 WC

In the past T20 World Cups, Afghanistan had a 35.71 win percentage. In contrast, Pakistan had a 57.35 win percentage. As per this parameter, Pakistan is the favorite to win the 24th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

*This T20 World Cup win percentage of both teams does not contain their win/loss record of T20 World Cup 2021.

Afghanistan Vs. Pakistan, Who Can Qualify Semifinals?

In the past T20 World Cups, Afghanistan never qualified for the semifinals. In contrast, Pakistan was Champion in 2009 and runner-up in 2007. Furthermore, Pakistan was a semifinalist in 2010 and 2012.

As per this parameter, Pakistan is the favorite to win the 24th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Afghanistan Vs. Pakistan Position in Group 2 Points Table

Pakistan is currently at the 1st position in the points table of Group 2 of Super 12. They had played two matches before and won both against India and New Zealand. They currently have 4 points and a Net Run Rate of +0.738. If Pakistan wins this match, it will maintain its position in Group 2.

Afghanistan is currently at the 2nd position in the points table of Group 2 of Super 12. They had played one match before and won it against Sc0tland. They currently have 2 points and a Net Run Rate of +6.500.

If Pakistan wins this match, it will surely qualify for the semifinals from Group 2.

T20 WC 2021 Match 24 Afghanistan Vs. Pakistan Squads

Let's have a look at the playing 11 of both Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Playing 11 of Afghanistan

The playing 11 of Afghanistan in T20 World Cup 2021 24th match will be among the following players.

Mohammad Nabi (Captain)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wicketkeeper)

Hazratullah Zazai

Usman Ghani

Mohammad Shahzad (Wicketkeeper)

Hashmatullah Shahidi

Asghar Afghan

Gulbadin Naib

Najibullah Zadran (Vice-Captain)

Karim Janat

Rashid Khan

Mujeeb ur Rahman

Hamid Hassan

Farid Ahmed Malik

Naveen ul Haq

Sharafuddin Ashraf

Dawlat Zadran

Afsar Zazai (Wicketkeeper)

Qais Ahmad

Shapoor Zardan

Playing 11 of Pakistan

Playing 11 of Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021 24th match will be among the following players.

Babar Azam (Captain)

Shadab Khan (Vice-Captain)

Asif Ali

Fakhar Zaman

Haider Ali

Haris Rauf

Hasan Ali

Imad Wasim

Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammad Rizwan (Wicketkeeper)

Mohammad Wasim Jnr

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Wicketkeeper)

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Khushdil Shah

Shoaib Malik

Shahnawaz Dahani

Usman Qadir

Who Will Win T20 WC 2021 Afghanistan Vs. Pakistan Match?

As per the ICC World T20 World Rankings, head-to-head history, win percentage in T20 World Cups, and performance in past T20 World Cups, Pakistan is the favorite team to win this match. This match is important for both sides as the winning team will have more chances to qualify for the semifinals.

Both teams will present a good show, and spectators have high hopes for both teams. However, we predict Pakistan will have more chances to win the 24th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The results can turn any way as per the performance of both teams. We wish the best of luck to both Afghanistan and Pakistan.

ICC T20 WC 2021 Match 24 Afghanistan Vs. Pakistan Live Score

