T20 World Cup 2021 Match 25 South Africa Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 25 South Africa Vs. Sri Lanka - See Live Score, History of Head-to-Head, Position in World Rankings, Who Will Win the Match, Qualify for Semifinals, and much more.

T20 World Cup 2021 is started, and we are in the Super 12s now. It is the 25th match of this tournament between South Africa and Sri Lanka. The match happens in Sharjah Cricket Stadium and starts at 3:00 PM PST on 30th October 2021, so gear up to enjoy it no matter where in the world you are.

It will be an exciting contest as Sri Lanka and South Africa have lost one match and won 1 in Group 1. We can surely hear the cheers of spectators even before the match as the cricket heat is getting high with each day passing.

Besides South Africa and Sri Lanka, Australia, Bangladesh, England, and West Indies are in Group 1 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The result of this match will decide the future of both teams in Group 1 as the winning team will have more chances to qualify for the semifinals.

Pakistani spectators can watch the match live to enjoy every bit of it. If you are busy or don't have access to the TV to enjoy T20 World Cup 2021 Match 25, you can see the live score of South Africa Vs. Sri Lanka at UrduPoint.

Past Records of South Africa Vs. Sri Lanka Head To Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. South Africa and Sri Lanka faced each other in 16 T20 International matches. Sri Lanka won 5, and South Africa won 11 matches.

As per this parameter, South Africa is the favorite to win the 25th match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Now let's have a look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Past Records of South Africa in T20 WC

South Africa had played 30 T20 World Cup matches before and won 18 out of these 30 matches. Besides, it lost its first game of this tournament against Australia and won the second one against West Indies.

So we can say that the South Africa T20 cricket team has performed well in the past T20 World Cups. We hope it will learn from the mistakes of the past games and perform well in the 25th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to secure a high position in the points table of Group 1 of Super 12s.

Past Records of Sri Lanka in T20 WC

Sri Lanka had played 35 T20 World Cup matches before and won 22 out of these 35 matches. In this tournament, Sri Lanka has won 3 out of 3 matches in Group A. Besides, it won the first match of Group 1 against Bangladesh and lost the second one against Australia.

The Sri Lanka T20 cricket team has performed well in the past T20 World Cups and in this tournament too. We hope it will also perform well in the 25th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to secure a high position in the points table of Group 1 of Super 12s.

South Africa Vs. Sri Lanka in ICC T20 Rankings

South Africa has a better position than Sri Lanka in ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see details of both teams in the Rankings table. However, as per this parameter, we feel South Africa is the favorite to win the 25th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Where does South Africa Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

South Africa T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently standing at the 5th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the South Africa Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 32 matches. They currently have 7963 points and a rating of 249.

Where does Sri Lanka Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

The Sri Lanka T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at 9th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Sri Lanka Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 26 matches. They currently have 6056 points and a rating of 233.

South Africa Vs. Sri Lanka Win Percentage in T20 WC

In the past T20 World Cups, South Africa had a 60.00 win percentage. In contrast, Sri Lanka had a 64.28 win percentage. As per this parameter, Sri Lanka is the favorite to win the 25th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

*This T20 World Cup win percentage of both teams does not contain their win/loss record of T20 World Cup 2021.

South Africa Vs. Sri Lanka, Who Can Qualify Semifinals?

In the past T20 World Cups, South Africa was the semifinalist in 2009 and 2014. In contrast, Sri Lanka was the World Champion in 2014, runner up in 2oo9 and 2012, and semifinalist in 2010.

As per this parameter, Sri Lanka is the favorite to win the 25th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

South Africa Vs. Sri Lanka Position in Group 1 Points Table

South Africa is currently at the 3rd position in the points table of Group 1 of Super 12. They had played two matches before, lost one against Australia and won 1 against West Indies. They currently have 2 points and a Net Run Rate of +o.179. If South Africa wins this match, it will maintain its position in Group 1.

Sri Lanka is currently at the 4th position in the points table of Group 1 of Super 12. They had played two matches before, lost one against Australia and won 1 against Bangladesh. They currently have 2 points and a Net Run Rate of -0.416. If Sri Lanka wins this match, it will attain a better place in the points table of Group 1.

T20 WC 2021 Match 25 South Africa Vs. Sri Lanka Squads

Let's have a look at the playing 11 of both South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Playing 11 of South Africa

The playing 11 of South Africa in T20 World Cup 2021 25th match will be among the following players.

Temba Bavuma (Captain)

Keshav Maharaj

Quinton de Kock (Wicketkeeper)

Bjorn Fortuin

Reeza Hendricks

Heinrich Klaasen

Aiden Markram

David Miller

W Mulder

Lungi Ngidi

Anrich Nortje

Dwaine Pretorius

Kagiso Rabada

Tabraiz Shamsi

Rassie van der Dussen

George Linde

Andile Phehlukwayo

Lizaad Williams

Playing 11 of Sri Lanka

Playing 11 of Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2021 25th match will be among the following players.

Dasun Shanaka (Captain)

Kusal Janith Perera (Wicketkeeper)

Dinesh Chandimal (Wicketkeeper)

Dhananjaya De Silva (Vice-Captain)

Pathum Nissanka

Charith Asalanka

Avishka Fernando

Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Chamika Karunaratne

Wanindu Hasaranga

Dushmantha Chameera

Lahiru Kumara

Maheesh Theekshana

Akila Dananjaya

Binura Fernando

Ashen Bandara

Kamindu Mendis

Pulina Tharanga

Ramesh Mendis

Minod Bhanuka

Lakshan Sandakan

Nuwan Pradeep

Praveen Jayawickrama

Who Will Win T20 WC 2021 South Africa Vs. Sri Lanka Match?

As per the ICC World T20 World Rankings, head-to-head history, and position in Group 1, South Africa is the favorite team to win the 25th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. In contrast, as per the win percentage in T20 World Cups and performance in past T20 World Cups, Sri Lanka is the favorite team to win this match. This match is important for both sides as the winning team will have more chances to qualify for the semifinals.

Both teams will present a good show, and spectators have high hopes for both teams. However, we predict South Africa will have more chances to win the 25th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The results can turn any way as per the performance of both teams. We wish the best of luck to both South Africa and Sri Lanka.

ICC T20 WC 2021 Match 25 South Africa Vs. Sri Lanka Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 25 South Africa Vs. Sri Lanka. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.