T20 World Cup 2021 Match 26 England Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 26 England Vs. Australia - See Live Score, History of Head-to-Head, Position in World Rankings, Who Will Win the Match, Qualify for Semifinals, and much more.

T20 World Cup 2021 is started, and we are in the Super 12s now. It is the 26th match of this tournament between England and Australia. The match happens in Dubai International Stadium and starts at 7:00 PM PST on 30th October 2021, so gear up to enjoy it no matter where in the world you are.

It will be an exciting contest as Australia and England have won both of their previous matches in Group 1. We can surely hear the cheers of spectators even before the match as the cricket heat is getting high with each day passing.

Besides England and Australia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa, and West Indies are in Group 1 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The result of this match will decide the future of both teams in Group 1 as the winning team will qualify for the semifinals.

Past Records of England Vs. Australia Head To Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. England and Australia faced each other in 20 T20 International matches. Australia won 10, and England won 8 matches.

As per this parameter, Australia is the favorite to win the 26th match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Now let's have a look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Past Records of England in T20 WC

England had played 32 T20 World Cup matches before and won 15 out of these 32 matches. Also, it won both of its Super 12s matches in this tournament against the West Indies and Bangladesh.

So we can say that the England T20 cricket team has performed well in the past T20 World Cups. We hope it will also perform well in the 26th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to secure the top position in the points table of Group 1 of Super 12s.

Past Records of Australia in T20 WC

Australia had played 29 T20 World Cup matches before and won 16 out of these 29 matches. However, it has never been a T20 World Cup Champion. Australia played both of its Super 12s matches in this tournament against Sri Lanka and South Africa.

So we can say that the Australia T20 cricket team has performed well in the past T20 World Cups. We hope it will perform well in the 26th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to secure the top position in the points table of Group 1 of Super 12s.

England Vs. Australia in ICC T20 Rankings

England has a better position than Australia in ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see details of both teams in the Rankings table. However, as per this parameter, we feel England is the favorite to win the 26th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Where does England Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

The England T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at 1st position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the England Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 29 matches. They currently have 8074 points and a rating of 278.

Where does Australia Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Australia T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at the 6th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Australia Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 34 matches. They currently have 8223 points and a rating of 242.

England Vs. Australia Win Percentage in T20 WC

In the past T20 World Cups, England had a 48.38 win percentage. In contrast, Australia had a 55.17 win percentage. As per this parameter, Australia is the favorite to win the 26th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

*This T20 World Cup win percentage of both teams does not contain their win/loss record of T20 World Cup 2021.

England Vs. Australia, Who Can Qualify Semifinals?

In the past T20 World Cups, England was the World Champion in 2010. In contrast, Australia was the semifinalist in 2007 and 2012.

As per this parameter, England is the favorite to win the 26th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

England Vs. Australia Position in Group 1 Points Table

England is currently at the 1st position in the points table of Group 1 of Super 12. They had played two matches before, winning both against Bangladesh and West Indies. They currently have 4 points and a Net Run Rate of +3.614. If England wins this match, it will maintain its position in Group 1 and hopefully qualify for the semifinals.

Australia is currently at the 2nd position in the points table of Group 1 of Super 12. They had played two matches before, won both against South Africa and Sri Lanka. They currently have 4 points and a Net Run Rate of +0.727. If Australia wins this match, it will attain the first position in the points table of Group 1.

T20 WC 2021 Match 26 England Vs. Australia Squads

Let's have a look at the playing 11 of both England and Australia.

Playing 11 of England

The playing 11 of England in T20 World Cup 2021 26th match will be among the following players.

Eoin Morgan (Captain)

Moeen Ali

Jonathan Bairstow (Wicketkeeper)

Sam Billings (Wicketkeeper)

Jos Buttler (Vice-Captain) (Wicketkeeper)

Tom Curran

Chris Jordan

Liam Livingstone

Dawid Malan

Tymal Mills

Adil Rashid

Jason Roy

David Willey

Chris Woakes

Mark Wood

Liam Dawson

James Vince

Reece Topley

Playing 11 of Australia

Playing 11 of Australia in the T20 World Cup 2021 26th match will be among the following players.

Aaron Finch (Captain)

Ashton Agar

Pat Cummins (Vice-Captain)

Josh Hazlewood

Josh Inglis (Wicket Keeper)

Mitchell Marsh

Glenn Maxwell

Kane Richardson

Steve Smith

Mitchell Starc

Marcus Stoinis

Mitchell Swepson

Matthew Wade (Wicket Keeper)

David Warner

Adam Zampa

Dan Christian

Daniel Sams

Nathan Ellis

Who Will Win T20 WC 2021 England Vs. Australia Match?

As per the ICC World T20 World Rankings, performance in past T20 World Cups, and position in Group 1, England is the favorite team to win the 26th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. In contrast, as per head-to-head history and the win percentage in T20 World Cups, Australia is the favorite team to win this match. This match is important for both sides as the winning team will have more chances to qualify for the semifinals.

Both teams will present a good show, and spectators have high hopes for both teams. However, we predict England will have more chances to win the 26th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The results can turn any way as per the performance of both teams. We wish the best of luck to both England and Australia.

ICC T20 WC 2021 Match 26 England Vs. Australia Live Score

