T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27 Afghanistan Vs. Namibia, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27 Afghanistan Vs. Namibia - See Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Position in World Rankings, Who Will Win the Match, Qualify for Semifinals, and much more.

T20 World Cup 2021 is started, and we are in the Super 12s now. It is the 27th match of this tournament between Afghanistan and Namibia. The match happens in Sheikh Zayed Stadium and starts at 3:00 PM PST on 31st October 2021, so gear up to enjoy it no matter where in the world you are.

It will be an exciting contest as Namibia and Afghanistan have won one match, whereas Afghanistan lost their previous matches in Group 2. We can surely hear the cheers of spectators even before the match as the cricket heat is getting high with each day passing.

Besides Afghanistan and Namibia, Pakistan, India, Scotland, and New Zealand are in Group 2 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The result of this match will decide the future of both teams in Group 2 as the winning team will have some chances to qualify for the semifinals.

Pakistani spectators can watch the match live to enjoy every bit of it. If you are busy or don't have access to the TV to enjoy T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27, you can see the live score of Afghanistan Vs. Namibia at UrduPoint.

Past Records of Afghanistan Vs. Namibia Head To Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Afghanistan and Namibia never faced each other in any T20 International matches. However, Afghanistan has the experience of playing T20 World Cups.

As per this parameter, Afghanistan is the favorite to win the 27th match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Now let's have a look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Past Records of Afghanistan in T20 WC

Afghanistan had played 14 T20 World Cup matches before and won 5 out of these 14 matches. It played its two more T20 World Cup matches in this tournament. It won against Scotland and lost the previous match against Pakistan.

So we can say that the Afghanistan T20 cricket team has not performed well in the past T20 World Cups. However, they played amazingly against Scotland and Pakistan in their previous games. We hope it will perform well in the 27th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to secure more chances to qualify for the semifinals.

Past Records of Namibia in T20 WC

Namibia has never played any T20 World Cup matches before. However, it has played its first three T20 World Cup matches in this tournament's Group Stage and won 2 out of 3. Besides, Namibia won its first match in Super 12s against Scotland.

So we can say that the Namibia T20 cricket team has put a great show in this tournament. However, we hope it will perform well in the 27th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to secure a better position in Group 2 of Super 12s.

Afghanistan Vs. Namibia in ICC T20 Rankings

Afghanistan has a better position than Namibia in ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see details of both teams in the Rankings table. However, as per this parameter, we feel Afghanistan is the favorite to win the 27th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Where does Afghanistan Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

The Afghanistan T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at 7th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Afghanistan Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 13 matches. They currently have 3072 points and a rating of 236.

Where does Namibia Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Namibia T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at the 16th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Namibia Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 20 matches. They currently have 3525 points and a rating of 176.

Afghanistan Vs. Namibia Win Percentage in T20 WC

In the past T20 World Cups, Afghanistan had a 35.71 win percentage. In contrast, Namibia had never played any T20 World Cup before.

As per this parameter, Afghanistan is the favorite to win the 27th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

*This T20 World Cup win percentage of both teams does not contain their win/loss record of T20 World Cup 2021.

Afghanistan Vs. Namibia, Who Can Qualify Semifinals?

In the past T20 World Cups, Afghanistan never qualified for the semifinals. In contrast, Namibia never played any T20 World Cup.

As per this parameter, Afghanistan is the favorite to win the 27th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Afghanistan Vs. Namibia Position in Group 2 Points Table

Afghanistan is currently at the 2nd position in the points table of Group 2 of Super 12. They had played two matches before, winning against Scotland and losing against Pakistan. They currently have 2 points and a Net Run Rate of +3.092. If Afghanistan wins this match, it will maintain its position in Group 2 and hopefully qualify for the semifinals to create history.

Namibia is currently at the 3rd position in the points table of Group 2 of Super 12. They had played one match before, won against Scotland. They currently have 2 points and a Net Run Rate of +0.550. If Namibia wins this match, it will attain the second position in the points table of Group 2.

T20 WC 2021 Match 27 Afghanistan Vs. Namibia Squads

Let's have a look at the playing 11 of both Afghanistan and Namibia.

Playing 11 of Afghanistan

The playing 11 of Afghanistan in T20 World Cup 2021 27th match will be among the following players.

Mohammad Nabi (Captain)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wicketkeeper)

Hazratullah Zazai

Usman Ghani

Mohammad Shahzad (Wicketkeeper)

Hashmatullah Shahidi

Asghar Afghan

Gulbadin Naib

Najibullah Zadran (Vice-Captain)

Karim Janat

Rashid Khan

Mujeeb ur Rahman

Hamid Hassan

Farid Ahmed Malik

Naveen ul Haq

Sharafuddin Ashraf

Dawlat Zadran

Afsar Zazai (Wicketkeeper)

Qais Ahmad

Shapoor Zardan

Playing 11 of Namibia

Playing 11 of Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2021 27th match will be among the following players.

Gerhard Erasmus (Captain)

Stephen Baard

Karl Birkenstock

Michau du Preez (Wicketkeeper)

Jan Frylinck

Zane Green (Wicketkeeper)

Nicol Lofie-Eaton

Bernard Scholtz

Ben Shikongo

JJ Smit (Vice-Captain)

Ruben Trumpelmann

Michael van Lingen

David Wiese

Craig Williams

Picky Ya France

Mauritius Ngupita

Who Will Win T20 WC 2021 Afghanistan Vs. Namibia Match?

As per the ICC World T20 World Rankings, performance in past T20 World Cups, position in Group 2, and the win percentage in T20 World Cups, Afghanistan is the favorite team to win the 27th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. This match is important for both sides as the losing team will have no more chances to qualify for the semifinals.

Both teams will present a good show, and spectators have high hopes for both teams. However, we predict Afghanistan will have more chances to win the 27th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The results can turn any way as per the performance of both teams. We wish the best of luck to both Afghanistan and Namibia.

ICC T20 WC 2021 Match 27 Afghanistan Vs. Namibia Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27 Afghanistan Vs. Namibia. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.